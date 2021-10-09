Published a video of Ovechkin’s injury in the NHL preseason match :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The striker tried to perform a power technique, after which he left the site and no longer took part in the match

On the Hockey Hound Twitter account published video of the episode in which the Russian striker of the National Hockey League (NHL) “Washington” Alexander Ovechkin received a knee injury.

The episode took place in the tenth minute of the first period of the preseason match against Philadelphia. The Russian striker tried to hold a power reception against the defender Travis Konecna.

After the collision, Ovechkin got off the ice, after which he left the site and went to the locker room. He no longer took part in the match. The club later reported that the striker suffered a lower body injury.

The meeting ended with the victory of “Washington” with a score of 5: 3.

Earlier it became known that Ovechkin was included in the application of the Russian national team for the 2022 Olympics, which will be held in Beijing. In addition to him, Nikita Kucherov and goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky, who play for Tampa, were also included in the application.