Rachel Green’s hairstyle and black mini dress: disassembling the image of Selena Gomez on the set of the TV show

Selena Gomez was a guest on the Stephen Colbert Show yesterday, where she was accompanied by her Murders in the Same Building partners Martin Short and Steve Martin. In front of the studio, the singer appeared in a tight-fitting black dress and Victor Glemaud jacket and Saint Laurent sandals. Stylist Kate Young was responsible for the image of the celebrity.

Selena went to the shooting with her hair down, wanting to show the updated haircut “ladder” in the style of Rachel Green. This heroine Jennifer Aniston from “Friends” (and other images of the actress), Gomez was often inspired before and invariably called her her favorite character in the series.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez Jennifer Aniston on Friends

By the time of the broadcast, Selena managed to change clothes, however, the singer did not change her image too radically and remained faithful to the classic black color. On the program, she appeared already in a top with a neckline and a black leather Versace mini-skirt.

Despite the fact that now Gomez is promoting her film work, she does not forget about music either. For example, Selena recently delighted fans with a new video.