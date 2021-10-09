Redknapp gave advice to Kokorin and Miranchuk

Former coach of Tottenham Hotspur Harry Redknapp shared his opinion about the game of Russian footballers in Italy. Redknapp shared his impressions of the prospects for Atalanta midfielder Alexei Miranchuk and Fiorentina forward Alexander Kokorin.

“If Miranchuk fails to win a place in the starting lineup, he needs to work harder, to show himself more in training. Where should he go from Atalanta, and most importantly, why? This is a great club. He needs to add to his efforts and return to the lineup. And the discount on the difficulty of Gasperini’s classes will not work here. Alexey is a good footballer, and, in my opinion, definitely corresponds to the level of Atalanta.

Kokorin? Oh, poor man. I have not seen enough of his games and would not like to get involved in his discussion. But if Kokorin does not enter the field and feels that Fiorentina does not need him, you need to move on, it is worth looking for a new team. Everything happens very quickly in football, before you can blink your career is over. So he needs to get practice at least somewhere, “- quotes the words of Redknapp” RB Sport “.