Repeating the look of Natalie Portman for Dior

“Rouge Dior is a lipstick that has won love and fame all over the world. And today this lipstick never ceases to amaze,” – Peter Philips.

Rouge Dior, a legend reinterpreted

Christian Dior, who once dreamed of becoming an architect, created the first lipstick as a work of art, like an obelisk of gold and glass, reminiscent of the obelisk on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. Changing over time, lipstick has been repeatedly re-released, surprising with new incarnations. Gold, beige, blue, and finally navy blue is an elegant shade of the case, presented in 2005, decorated with cannage – the legendary Dior pattern.

Even more fashionable and sophisticated, the new Rouge Dior lipstick continues to captivate the imagination. Decorated with a ring with the initials of Dior, it recalls the feminine, fitted silhouettes that are reproduced from season to season. The new case, embellished with silver and the initials of its creator ‘CD’, combines sophisticated design with the sophistication of a haute couture accessory.

Today, caring for the environment and paying tribute to history, the House of Dior presents Rouge Dior in a replaceable case, because the first lipstick created by Christian Dior was also with a replaceable block and the ability to use refills.

The power of color inspired by Dior colors

With the perfect balance of pigments and nourishing ingredients, Rouge Dior brightens every woman’s smile with the perfect color in one light gesture. The beloved formula has been transformed by floral ingredients. For 50 years, Dior laboratories have created the most effective ingredients based on scientific knowledge of colors. Thanks to this, Rouge Dior cares for the skin of the lips day after day and decorates them with beautiful shades.

– The protective properties of Red Peony, one of Christian Dior’s favorite colors, helps maintain the natural moisture levels of the lips, which enhances the brightness and radiance of the lipstick shades.

– Pomegranate flower extract works at a deep level to help improve the quality of the skin, making it soft and comfortable. Fine wrinkles are visually smoothed, the long-lasting formula allows you to achieve high color intensity.

– Shea butter in combination with flower extracts has a protective effect and intensely nourishes the skin. Smooth lips guarantee even application and color uniformity.

75 haute couture colors that will brighten every smile

Red is the color of Dior. “Red is the color of life.”, Christian Dior.

In 1947, red, a powerful symbol of femininity and passion, graced the catwalk of the Dior fashion show, reflected in dresses such as: ‘Coups de Trafalgar’, ‘Zinnia’, ‘Satan’ and ‘Sourire’. They still inspire the designers of the House to this day.

Peter Philips reveals all the facets of the legendary lipstick. He presents 75 shades to brighten every smile. Whether it’s a challenging avant-garde color or a classic lip makeup, it certainly won’t be boring.

Nude is a special color in the palette. “Red is a special color, while nude is a color for every day,” explains Peter Philips. “Nude is different for every woman. Make-up results depend on the natural lip tint, so it is very important to offer a wide range of colors, from light beige to rosewood, so that every woman can find the one that is perfect for her,” notes Peter Philips.