Rescue Operation 2 “Coming Soon

In the sequel to Netflix’s action movie, Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Reik, a black market mercenary tasked with protecting the son of an international crime boss. Reik’s fate remained unclear at the end of the first film, but since he returns in the second part, we can assume it didn’t end so badly. Director Sam Hargrave is also returning to direct the sequel.

“Huge win for @extractionfilm at the Taurus World Stunt Awards,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.

Many thanks and congratulations to the incredible stunt team for putting themselves on the line in making this huge success for the film. Filming for the sequel will begin soon, and believe it or not, it will be even bigger and worse than the first movie. Stay tuned to see more chaos !.

The most watched Netflix original in history, Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue is based on the graphic novel Ciudad. The novel was co-written by Anthony and Joe Russo with Ande Parks and illustrated by Fernando Leon Gonzalez.

Last year, producer and screenwriter Joe Russo, in an interview with Collider, talked about the possibility of creating an entire cinematic universe of Reika: “We are working on creating a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first film and some new characters and see more interaction between them “.