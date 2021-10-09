Results of the day: Kucherov loves to give

Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 Florida Panthers

Tampa Bay won their second win in six preseason games thanks to Steven Stamkos’ two power play goals and a Corey Perry double. Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev made two transmissions at Lightning.

Tweet from @TBLightning: Office hours are officially OPEN. pic.twitter.com/ed9P9oXXGi

The Lightning captain scored two goals 26 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period. And both times he was assisted by Kucherov, recognized as the third star of the evening.

Tweet from @TBLightning: … and 26 seconds later. 🔨 pic.twitter.com/LUkjTqHklo

Sergachev was also noticeable, and both of his programs were paramount. In the second period, he helped Anthony Cirelli and Perry excel. Both Michael’s passes came out great, but especially – to Perry’s goal across the entire area.

Tweet from @TBLightning: What a beaut. 😍 pic.twitter.com/KxiMJ8vaZa

Owen Tippett scored a goal and assist for Florida, with Joe Thornton scoring the first goal for the Panthers. The first two periods at the gate, “Florida” spent Spencer Knight, who made 17 saves with 20 shots. He was then replaced by Christopher Gibson (three goals from six shots). The Tampa goal was defended by Brian Elliott (21/23).

On Saturday the teams will meet again and play the last test match.

Montreal Canadiens – Ottawa Senators – 4: 5 B

“Ottawa” was behind 0-2, scored four times in a row, allowed to level the score, but celebrated success in a shootout spanning five rounds. The main character of the “Senators” was the forward Josh Norris, who scored a double and realized the decisive bullet. Shane Pinto and Chris Tierney also scored a goal for Ottawa. In defense of the guests, Russians Artem Zub (15:21, 1 throw, 3 hits) and Nikita Zaitsev (19:57, minus-2, 1 throw, 2 hits, 2 blocks) played.

Montreal turned the meeting into overtime thanks to a goal from Jeff Petrie just a minute before the end of the third period. For the defender, the puck became the second in the match. Alexander Romanov also scored two passes from the Canadiens (16:10, 1 hit, 1 block).

The entire match at the gates of “Montreal” was spent by Jake Allen, who made 28 syavs. Earlier that day, it became known that goalkeeper Carey Price decided to take part in the NHL / NHLPA player assistance program. In the offseason, he was recovering from knee surgery. The Canadiens finished the preseason with two wins in six games. Ottawa will play their last test match with Toronto on Saturday.

Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Pittsburgh Penguins

“Detroit” won 2-0, allowed the opponent to level the score, but in the 16th minute of the third period when the score was 2-2, Joe Veleno brought the Red Wings victory. Tyler Bertuzzi, who played the first match in more than eight months, scored a goal into an empty net for the hosts. He has not played since January 30th due to a back injury. The entire match at the gate of “Detroit” was spent by Thomas Griss, who made 22 saves. At the Penguins, Drew O’Connor and Dominic Simon scored on the puck, while goalkeeper Casey Desmith saved 33 shots. Not a single Russian took part in the match.

Video: DET-PIT: Veleno scores the winning goal

Minnesota Wild – Chicago Blackhawks – 3: 2 OT

Matt Damba’s goal in the third minute of overtime brought Minnesota their third consecutive victory. By the middle of the second period, Wild were leading 2-1, but in the 14th minute, Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel leveled the position with a free throw after a Damba foul.

Also in “Minnesota” Yoel Eriksson Eck scored a goal and a transfer, Mats Zuccarello made two transfers, and Kirill Kaprizov was left without points. He played 19:18, shot three times on goal and got a plus-1 utility. Wild goalkeeper Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

At “Chicago” Dylan Stroom was noted with a puck, and goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen reflected 28 shots. The teams will meet again on Saturday for their last preseason match.

Defender Dmitry Osipov played for “Chicago”, who is played at the training camp as a forward. He spent 10:20 on the ice and used three power moves.

Dallas Stars 3-1 Colorado Avalanche

Dallas won their third consecutive victory thanks to 26 saves by Anton Hudobin, as well as goals from Michael Ruffle, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Stars forward Joe Pavelski made two passes, Denis Guryanov made another pass (13:52, plus-2, 2 hits). Alexander Radulov played 17:41 (plus-1) on the ice, of which 5:02 in the majority.

Khudobin lost the shutout due to the goal of J.T. Comfer, who scored 1:25 before the end of the third period. Colorado goalkeeper Darcy Kemper saved 26 shots. On Saturday, the teams will meet again for their last preseason match.

Russian forwards Mikhail Maltsev (12:27, minus-1, 1 shot) and Artem Anisimov (11:45, minus-1) played for Avalanche.

Edmonton Oilers – Vancouver Canucks – 3: 2

In the first period, the Oilers scored twice on the power, thanks to accurate shots from Connor McDavid and Leon Dreiseitl. In the second period, “Vancouver” responded with their two washers in the majority (Quinn Hughes, Nick Petan). But Edmonton had the last word. In the 11th minute of the second period, Derek Ryan scored the winning goal.

At the Oilers goal, Mike Smith spent the entire match, reflecting 37 shots. Yaroslav Khalak played for the Canucks, making 39 saves.

Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson played their first preseason games, signing limited free agents to the club this week. On account of Hughes – a goal and an assist, Pettersson – one pass.

The Oilers ended the meeting without striker Zach Cassian, who suffered an upper-body injury in the third period. The teams will play their last preseason match on Saturday.

Video: EDM-WAN: Dreiseitl, McDavid Helped Oilers Win

Vegas Golden Knights – Arizona Coyotes – 1: 3

Ilya Lyubushkin scored his fourth pass in preseason games and helped Arizona complete preparations for the championship with five wins in six games. For the Coyotes, Christian Fischer, Travis Boyd and Andrew Ladd scored on goals. Lyubushkin spent 18:18 on the ice (plus-2, 1 shot, 3 hits, 2 blocks). Another Russian defender of “Arizona” Vladislav Provolnev played 16:59, applied one power move and blocked one shot.

The only goal of “Vegas” in the majority was scored by Jonathan Marchesso. Forward Yevgeny Dadonov played for Golden Knights 14:24 (minus -1, 3 shots, 2 hits). Vegas will end their preseason on Saturday against San Jose.

New Jersey Devils – New York Islanders – Cancellation

The match at the Prudential Center in Newark was canceled due to electrical problems. It is reported that the meeting will not be rescheduled. Lighting on a part of the arena was never restored.

“After consulting with the Islanders and the NHL, it was decided that for both teams, these conditions of play are not suitable,” – said in the “Devils”.