Ronaldo received a cryogenic recovery chamber worth 59 thousand euros

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has ordered a cryotherapy chamber.

Reportedly, the forward was delivered equipment worth 59 thousand euros to England from Italy, where he played for Juventus.

– Ronaldo is scrupulous about his body and will do everything to get the advantage. It was not easy to get the cryotherapy chamber, but he is happy that she is here now, as it will help him recover from matches. Moving to the UK was one of his priorities as he knows how demanding the Premier League is. Ronaldo wants his fitness to remain at its peak, the source said.

Ronaldo started using the cryogenic chamber in 2013 when he played for Real Madrid. With its help, the 36-year-old football player will be able to restore body tissues at temperatures up to -200 degrees, as well as reduce fatigue and improve blood circulation. However, you can stay in the chamber for up to 5 minutes, after which there is a danger to the body.

Ronaldo moved to Manchester United this summer. In total for the club this season, he played 7 matches and scored 5 goals.