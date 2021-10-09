Russia and Slovakia announce starting lineups for the 2022 World Cup qualifier

Today, October 8, the Russian national team will play a qualifying match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the national team of Slovakia. The meeting will take place at the Ak Bars Arena stadium in Kazan. The start of the match is scheduled for 21:45 Moscow time. “Championship” will conduct a text online broadcast of the match Russia – Slovakia.

The teams have published their starting lineups:

Russia: Safonov, Terekhov, Dzhikia, Diveev, Sutormin, Barinov, Kuzyaev, Erokhin, Zakharyan, Bakaev, Smolov.

Slovakia: Rodak, Pekarik, Shatka, Garaslin, Duda, Bozhenik, Kutska, Shkrinjar, Gantsko, Gamshik, Shranz.

The meeting will be served by a team of judges from Spain led by Antonio Mateu Laos. Assistants Pau Sebryan Davis and Roberto Del Palomar will help him. Reserve referee – Jose Luis Munuera. The VAR will be in charge of referee Juan Martinez, who will be assisted by assistant Teodoro Sobrino.

The Russian national team takes 2nd place in the standings of Group H, gaining 13 points in six matches. The Croatian national team has the same points, which takes 1st place by additional indicators.