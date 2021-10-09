“Russia is now in the basement of European football. Why are we obliged to beat the Slovaks? “, Gennady Orlov reports – Football

Journalist Gennady Orlov shared his opinion about the game of the Russian national team in the match with Slovakia (1: 0) in the selection for the 2022 World Cup.

“A hard sight? Look at the percentage of ball possession and everything becomes clear. 26 against 74.

But pay attention to the composition of the Slovaks. Kutska, Gamshik … Experienced wolves who have already gone through everything in football. However, all the same, the Russians forced their rivals to make a gross mistake once. So much for the score on the scoreboard.

The main thing is that the young guys believe that they can outplay both Slovaks and Slovenes. Well, Karpin is great. Managed to motivate the charges. They played with passion! Fought for real.

People write that this is the rebound of the year? So what? Let’s see things realistically. This is the situation in our football. What did you want? We are now somewhere in the basement of European football. Why are we obliged to beat the Slovaks at all costs?

Everything should develop gradually. Today we took a step forward. This is the only way to grow meat for young, still inexperienced children.

No, it doesn’t bother me too much that the Slovaks had so much possession of the ball. Guys, we need to raise our football first. And so – just compare the compositions. Did we have a Kutski-level footballer in the national team today? By experience, by skill? Well, who will you put next to him?

This is a kindergarten led by Karpin. But he will still grow up! This team has prospects. First of all, because they fight for every ball. The guys’ eyes are burning!

The national team has absolutely not been played yet. Don’t forget about all personnel losses. But the result is there! Yes, something doesn’t work out, but they all bite into the game. Zabolotny came out great. Sutormin did a huge amount of work, ran back, plowed all 90 minutes. I have to say thank you to this guy!

The national team played passionately. In addition, when someone makes a mistake in the transmission, no one really shoves anyone, they don’t swear. In the last matches under Cherchesov, such a negative was already visible.

I’m happy for all the guys. On the whole, they played right, did what they could. We tried to carry out the installation. And with their pressure, which Karpin offered, in the first half they achieved a goal in the end.

Yes, somewhere lucky, but this is football. And our goalkeeper is a real grandmaster! ” – said Orlov.