Russia – Slovakia – 1: 0, World Cup 2022 qualifying round, opinion of Valery Karpin’s team

How to win by discouraging the coach from talking about the quality of the game.

The previous match between Russia and Slovakia is from another world, where it is impossible to imagine Cherchesova out of work, and the coach of the national team – a person who openly enjoys leaving Pryadkina from RPL.





What a lucky Karpin! Russia with three debutants forced out a victory over Slovakia

For me, the victory in Kazan over Slovakia is the victory of a completely new team. And it’s not that she refuses to speak for her Dzyuba, Kuzyaev comes out with the captain’s armband, and the right-back plays Sutormin… And not even that the gate protects from the Slovak attackers Terekhov and Chistyakov, and assault attacks end with a blow Fomina…

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

This team is still unstable, winning with an own goal and holding on to luck. When the opponent has possession of the ball 74% of the time, and the defenders hug and distribute every few minutes Safonov fives. And not out of joy, but because “phew, carried it over.” When Karpin says that it is better not to discuss the quality of the national team’s play and that nothing happened with the ball at his feet.

However, in this unstable situation there is less and less absurdity that Cherchesov had. It was in that team that the reverse replacement of the surprised Mostovoy during the second half, and Mario and Jikia could collide and thus give rise to many pictures on a romantic theme.





“Safonov is the best player of the match. Unfortunately”. Karpin after Slovakia

Now, the team that stays too late in defense can be considered not ridiculous, but lucky. Do not miss after 27 hits and 21 created moments – you have to be able to do that. As well as giving five times fewer passes (152 versus 620) and at the end of the match turn the plot in their favor: as if it were the Russian national team that needed to pile on, score, and roundhouse kicks from any position.

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

It is fair and normal to criticize the team for the quality of the game, especially since the coach started the press conference with this. But at the level of feelings for this team a little more calm than for the previous one. It is updated and not as well-known by its names as the previous one, so it flies more confidently and makes mistakes more confidently.

When the Slovaks turned out to be a constructor game, our players used only attacking bursts (for example, when the swinging Bakaev turned away his rivals with his body). And in the end we won.

Luckiness is a new quality of the Russian national team under Karpin. It manifested itself when nothing worked, and disguised the lack of quality. Diluted and in places attractive game won clear and deliberate.

This evening one can only be glad that it happens like this in football. And that this quality – luckyness – helped our team.