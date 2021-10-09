Russian Championships Superfinals Opened in Ufa

The draw was carried out

On Friday, October 8, at the Bashkir State Art Museum named after M.V. Nesterov, the opening of the 74th Superfinal of the Russian Championship among men and the 71st Superfinal of the Russian Championship among women took place.

The ceremony was attended by the head of the administration of the Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Alexander Sidyakin and Executive Director of the Russian Chess Federation Mark Glukhovsky…

Alexander Sidyakin on behalf of the Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov, on behalf of himself and on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan, he greeted everyone at the Superfinals of the Russian Championships in Ufa:

– We love chess very much; in the republic 17 thousand people are engaged in them. I would like to note that this sport is distinguished by the fact that amateurs of all ages can practice it without restrictions. I would especially like to mention Alexandra Goryachkina, who will play in the men’s tournament. We have 11 days of competition ahead, there will be bright and stressful moments. However, the strongest wins, and we will create conditions for fair play. We are proud to host these competitions, because the holding of the Superfinals in the capital of Bashkortostan contributes to the popularization of chess in the republic. I wish you all the best!

Mark Glukhovsky spoke about the Chess in Museums program, which began in 2012 and touched upon such world-famous museums as the Tretyakov Gallery, Louvre, Russian Museum, as well as a large number of regional ones.

– When we received an application from Ufa, our first question was: “What about the museums?” Arriving here, we realized that we were in a museum city. The Nesterov Museum is wonderful, but far from the only one. Those who have time to walk through the museums of Ufa will have great pleasure, – said Mark Glukhovsky.

The Executive Director of the RCF thanked all the organizers and partners, thanks to whom this tournament took place.

The chief referee of the competition Boris Postovsky held a draw, as a result of which the participants received the following start numbers:

Open tournament:

1. Dmitry Andreikin, 2. Pavel Ponkratov, 3. Alexander Motylev, 4. Kirill Alekseenko, 5. Nikita Vitiugov, 6 Andrey Esipenko, 7. Alexander Rakhmanov, 8. Maxim Chigaev, 9. Alexander Predke, 10. Vladimir Fedoseev, 11 Alexandra Goryachkina, 12. Maxim Matlakov.

Women’s tournament:

1. Polina Shuvalova, 2. Olga Girya, 3. Marina Guseva, 4. Alina Kashlinskaya, 5. Leia Garifullina, 6. Alina Bivol, 7. Natalia Pogonina, 8. Daria Voit, 9. Alisa Gallyamova, 10. Anastasia Bodnaruk, 11. Valentina Gunina, 12. Evgeniya Ovod.

Technical information

The musical part of the ceremony was attended by the laureate of international competitions and festivals pianist Ruslan Vorotnikov, the ensemble of kuraists and the honored artist of the Republic of Bashkortostan, singer Alena Zavyalova.

At the end of the opening, the participants were offered a tour of the museum.

A press conference was held after the opening ceremony. The participants of the tournament answered the questions of the journalists Nikita Vitiugov and Polina Shuvalova, executive director of the FSHR Mark Glukhovsky, President of the Chess Federation of the Republic of Bashkortostan Filyus Ishbulatov and Executive Director of the Chess Federation of the Republic of Bashkortostan Amiryan Daukaev…

Polina Shuvalova: “After winning the Women’s World Team Championship, there were very vivid positive emotions, and I recharged myself with energy. Now I am ready for a new tournament and I hope to show my best game. The main thing is to have interesting games ”.

Nikita Vitiugov: “There can be only one goal in such a tournament – first place. It is another matter that in about 15 Superfinals she has not yet submitted to me. But maybe this helps keep you motivated. Seriously though, I just want to play in a strong tournament, to show something. Now every face-to-face competition is worth its weight in gold, so it is very pleasant to come here, and I hope that everything will turn out with dignity. ”

Mark Glukhovsky He spoke in more detail about the Chess in Museums program, and also assessed the chances of the only woman who made it to the Superfinal of the Russian Championship.

“When you move to a qualitatively new level, you usually need to adapt and then show everything that you are capable of,” he said. – Therefore, if we talk about the prospects for Alexandra’s victory in the men’s Superfinal, then they seem to me implicit to me, simply because this is a different level of play, the resistance of opponents. Alexandra has not yet played in such difficult tournaments, but, on the other hand, she is a very young, rapidly progressing athlete, clearly one of the strongest chess players in the world. It seems to me that the victory will be a huge sensation, but we have the right to expect its worthy performance ”.

Filyus Ishbulatov: “In recent years, chess in Bashkiria has greatly increased, and there are many museums in Ufa. Our appeal to the Russian Chess Federation about holding the Superfinals was supported by us. As they say, the stars converged, and the choice fell on Ufa. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank everyone who provided us with support, including the leadership of the Republic of Bashkortostan, the FSR and the Timchenko Foundation. Now everything is ready for the start of the competition. “

Amiryan Daukaev spoke about the additional program within the Superfinals:

“In addition to the sports component, it is also important to introduce children to chess. Taking into account all the antiquated measures at the moment, we have planned to hold three events on October 15th. This is a simultaneous game session in the Nesterov Museum, in which disabled children will take part, a session in the Bashkiria Lifestyle Center, where children from all over the republic will come, as well as a team tournament in the multimedia park “Russia is my history”. In addition, master classes and lectures will take place on October 15, ”he said.





Game days: October 9-14 and 16-20. Day off – October 15th. The games start at 15:00 local time.

Venue – hotel Nesterov Plaza (Verkhnetorgovaya square, 2).

The Superfinals are held by the Russian Chess Federation with the support of the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation, the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Elena and Gennady Timchenko Charitable Foundation.

General partner of the FSHR – PJSC “Phosagro”

Partners: PJSC Aeroflot, Art Russe, Chess Federation of the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Bashkir State Art Museum named after M.V. Nesterova.

