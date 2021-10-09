Russian figure skaters Kolyada and Aliyev become winners of the Finlandia Trophy

American skater Jason Brown won the international tournament of the “Challenger” Finlandia Trophy. Russians became prize-winners of the competition Mikhail Kolyada and Dmitry Aliev… Evgeny Semenenko in the end, he took fifth place, losing only 0.35 points to the Canadian Keegan Messing, who was in the lead after the short program.

Note that the free program was won by the Italian Matteo Rizzo… Semenenko, who cleanly performed three different quadruple jumps, with the highest of all participants in technique (97.00) and personal best, took third place, which allowed him to rise from 11th position after the short program. The second result in the free program was shown by Kolyada, who received traditionally high components. Brown finished fifth on the second day of the competition. Even the highest component score of all the participants (92.02) did not help the American climb higher.

Figure skating. Finlandia Trophy. Espoo

Men

1. Jason Brown (USA) – 262.52

2.Mikhail Kolyada (Russia) – 256.98

3.Dmitry Aliev (Russia) – 249.25

4. Keegan Messing (Canada) – 242.58

5. Evgeny Semenenko (Russia) – 242.23

6. Matteo Rizzo (Italy) – 238.75.