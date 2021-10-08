Gokdeniz Karadeniz: “Russian football should thank Kafanov for what he is”

Former Rubin footballer Gekdeniz Karadeniz spoke about Vitaly Kafanov, who trains the goalkeepers of the Russian national team.

– The goalkeepers with whom Vitaly Kafanov worked say that he is like a father to them. What kind of relationship did you have with him?

– Firstly, Vitalich is a good person whom I love very much. He is an incredibly talented goalkeeper coach. My opinion is that Russian football itself should thank Kafanov for being there. When I played at Rubin, he trained all the goalkeepers perfectly. I am going to coach myself, and if I need to bring a goalkeeper to the team, the first person I will turn to will be Vitaly Kafanov.

– Kafanov recently said that in 2016 the Rubin headquarters had already signed contracts with Spartak. Have you been invited with you?

– I don’t know about that, you have to ask them. They had a good coaching staff then, but in football everything does not always work out.

– But if you were called then, would you go to Spartak?

– No. When you love and you are loved, you shouldn’t take risks and twitch.

Karadeniz is 41 years old and played for Rubin from 2008 to 2018. Turk is a two-time champion of Russia, the owner of the Russian Cup, and has also won the Russian Super Cup twice.

Read also:

A source:

Match TV