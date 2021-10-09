Russian women’s handball team defeated Lithuania with a difference of 14 goals – match details

The Russian national team played the final official match before the December World Cup. In the qualifying match for Euro 2022, the team Lyudmila Bodnieva defeated the away team of Lithuania with an advantage of 14 goals. We could break away by two dozen balls, but we felt sorry for the rivals a little.





In general, no one doubted the outcome of this match. Any squad of the Russian national team is stronger than any squad of the Lithuanian national team a priori. These are the current realities. So the match with the Lithuanians turned into a working out of interactions for the Russian team. After all, the Russian national team in its current composition and after the appointment as head coach of Lyudmila Bodnieva was only playing the second game.

Of course, the mentor of our national team will certainly have something to say to the team following the results of a microcycle of two matches – with Switzerland and with Lithuania. But from the outside, our team played great in Klaipeda. It was noticeable how the Russians tried to act as quickly and actively as possible. In positional attacks, the ball of the Russian national team moved at a speed for which the rivals from the Lithuanian team simply could not keep up. They didn’t even have time to break the rules as the throw followed.

Of the 21 shots in the first half, the Russian national team has implemented 17. And it is difficult to make a claim to the goalkeepers. It’s just that our girls were throwing very differently. As for the defense, our girls advanced far enough from the six-meter zone, meeting their rivals. Lithuanians sometimes simply did not know how to overcome this wall. Well, the Russians played quite hard at times. Four seven-meter lengths in just 30 minutes eloquently say that there was no talk of any training match. As well as the almost complete absence of my own mistakes – the concentration was complete.

The teams left for the break with an advantage of 7 goals in favor of the Russian national team. And in the second half, the Russian national team, as expected, used all the announced players, began to act even faster in attack, which led to an increase in the number of errors, and not so tightly in defense. If in the first half the Russians did not realize only four shots, then in the second – twice as many. Probably, our girls could easily have won with an advantage of 20 or more goals, but they were limited to “+14” – 35:21. It seems they took a little pity on their rivals.





Two games, two wins. And the next qualifying matches for Euro 2022, where the Russian national team will get to with a 100 percent guarantee, will take place in March. The rival of our team will be the national team of Poland, which is much stronger than Switzerland, and even more so Lithuania. But before the voyage to the Balkans for the final tournament of the European Championship is even more than a year.

Now the Russian national team will get together to prepare for the World Cup. And at least half of the current composition may well qualify for inclusion in the final application.