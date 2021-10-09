Russian wrestler Roman Vlasov became a three-time world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, video – October 9, 2021

Two Olympiads in a row Roman Vlasov was the planet’s best middleweight classic. The victory in Rio brought the Russian closer to repeating the record Alexandra Karelina – as Vlasov himself admitted, he became a two-time Olympic champion precisely thanks to the legend of world wrestling.

In 2017, Vlasov rose to the 80 kg category and immediately became the champion of Russia, but lost at the World Cup in Paris in the very first fight. It also became known about the new Olympic scales, the news of which Vlasov met with great joy.

“This is great news, I was waiting for this decision! I am moving into the weight category of 77 kg – an excellent weight, the most important is between 75 and 80 kg, and my working weight is just 80 kg. “– said Vlasov.

uww.org

Roman dreamed of a third Olympic gold and planned to retire after Tokyo. But Vlasov came to the Olympics in the status of only the third number of the national team. And because of the failure at the June tournament in Poland, he was no longer considered a candidate for a trip to Japan.

“This is the decision of the coaching staff. I, as an athlete, of course, would like [выступить в Токио]and I’m sure I would be ready for the third Olympic Games. This is my dream, I did everything to fight there. The most important thing for me is that I was honest with myself, I did everything “– Vlasov summed up and added that he would continue to perform. And a few months later he was included in the national team at the World Cup in Oslo.

Roman reached the final with almost no losses, winning all fights with a total score of 38: 4. An Azerbaijani wrestler was waiting for him in the decisive fight Sanan Suleimanov… The final did not become super spectacular – the athletes held their defenses well. But in the middle of the first period, thanks to Vlasov’s activity, the judges put Sanan on the ground. Roman tore his opponent off the floor and was preparing to carry out a signature amplitude throw, but at the last moment the Azerbaijani managed to substitute his leg. Vlasov received only a point for the fact that the opponent left the mat – 2: 0.

In the second period, Vlasov was already on the ground, but Suleimanov did not use the chance – 1: 2. Roman is a three-time world champion!

“The fight with Suleimanov was one of the most difficult in my career. Thank God for everything, as they say, at the bottom of patience lies gold. This medal is long-awaited and hard-won for me. I was ready, and never for a second doubted that I would stand on top of the pedestal.

I am grateful that in my life there are not only such sweet moments as today, but also defeats – without them I could not have become better ”, – said Vlasov after the fight.

Thanks to Roman’s victory, the Russian national team took third place in the overall medal standings, having 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals. The World Championship will end on October 10.

Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Dzene