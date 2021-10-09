Ryan Reynolds shares how Deadpool’s reduced budget helped make the film better

Fox studio for a long time could not decide on the launch of “Deadpool”, but the approval of the tape was largely facilitated by a rather modest budget by the standards of cinema comics: the film cost only $ 58 million. This amount was supposed to be slightly higher, but just two days before the start of production, the film company cut costs by $ 8 million. Nevertheless, the picture became a real hit, earning nearly $ 800 million at the worldwide box office.

Ryan Reynolds, the leading actor and producer of comedy action, is very proud of the result and believes that the restrictions were only beneficial to the project, allowing to significantly expand the creative horizons. Ryan spoke about this in a recent interview with Entrepreneur:

“When we made the first Deadpool, whenever the studio took money out of our budget, we used characters to replenish the lost parts of the set. In the end, this is what became the hallmark of the entire film. Viewers are indifferent to episodes about saving the world, but they remember how Deadpool behaved in certain moments. For me this lesson turned out to be worth its weight in gold, because you can just feel the spirit of the times and make a good movie without spending a lot of money. “

The character is now owned by Marvel again, and it will be the only film that the studio is developing exclusively for the age rating of R. The script is written by the authors of the animated series “Bob’s Diner” Wendy and Lizzie Molino. The release date for Deadpool 3 has yet to be announced.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexander Tsikalov