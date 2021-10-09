Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz in spicy outfits stunned fans

One photo captures Penelope. She posed in a spectacular snow-white bodysuit, which emphasized her slender figure. Kinodiva performed makeup in natural shades, and luxurious brown hair braided into a careless braid.

In another photo, Salma herself flaunted. The artist tried on a white top and a light translucent skirt to match her curvy hips. The screen star pulled her short hair back and stared into the frame.

“Women in white. We’re still celebrating Penelope’s birthday! Congratulations! ” – said the wife of the billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault.

Fans were generous with warm comments for their favorite actresses. “Perfect! What then, what now! “,” Over time, you don’t change at all! “,” Look like sisters! “,” Look fantastic! “,” Double portion of beauty! “,” Divine figures! ” women in the world! “,” Stunningly sexy! “,” Spectacular divas! ” – noted by users.

Penelope Cruz became the heroine of a fashion photo shoot. The famous Spanish woman posed for a glossy magazine. The star showed a slender figure and toned abs.

Salma Hayek has responded to criticism from haters who accuse her of getting married of convenience. The actress denied these rumors, assuring that there are deep feelings between her and François-Henri.