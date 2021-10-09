Salma Hayek’s chest tattoo: photo

54-year-old movie star Salma Hayek (“Bandits”, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”) – the lucky owner of a third size bust

Largely thanks to the winning data, producers drew attention to her 30 years ago. And years later, the lush breasts bring enviable dividends to their “owner”.

Soon Hayek Breast Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me – and You is coming. She will play a woman talking to her own breast. I remember that the book, the play, and then the 2002 film “Vagina Monologues” were very popular. The creators of the future series went further – in the sense above.

This is also a film adaptation – books Leslie Lehr… Salma will portray a 40-year-old woman. Going through a midlife crisis. Naturally, she begins to seek advice from her breasts. When she began to respond to the heroine of the series, life immediately improved. It is strange that the genre of this life story is a comedy.

“We are very grateful that HBO Max was astute and courageous enough to join us in creating this show. In Life of the Breast, we use the speaking breast as a metaphor for the constant discussion women are subjected to, Hayek explains.

Interestingly, the metaphor of what for men is Gogol’s “Nose”, which has also taken on a life of its own. It’s a shame even to think …