Schumacher in front of Riccardo, Perez behind Gasli. Heroes and losers of Saturday

Heroes

Mick Schumacher

Despite the fact that the pilot did not make it to the top 10, in our rating the young German was not only among the heroes of the qualification held in Istanbul, but also, perhaps, its brightest participant. For the second time in the 2021 season, Schumacher Jr. was able to reach the second qualifying segment. And he was not even the last one there.

Of course, Ferrari’s decision not to let Carlos Sainz go to full-fledged attempts played into the hands of Miku (the Spaniard only left to create a slip-stream for his partner). After all, the Spaniard still had to go to the end of the starting grid due to a fine for replacing the power plant. But even without that, going into Q2 was a real achievement for the Haas rider. Especially against the backdrop of a partner.

After the French Grand Prix, the American team never took a single pilot out of the first part of qualification, but the difficult weather, which accompanies the Turkish Grand Prix for the second year in a row, came to the rescue. Mick Schumacher handled all the challenges brilliantly and secured the best starting position in his short-lived Formula 1 career.

Pierre Gasly

In Sochi, at the end of Saturday, the Frenchman tore up and thrashed, accusing either his rivals of interfering with him, or the team of tactical errors, but he had every right to do so – the pilot had a tempo, so his departure from the struggle for starting positions at the Q2 stage was for Pierre was a huge disappointment.

Gasli managed to fully rehabilitate himself already in Turkey, where the weather was very similar to the one that reigned at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday. It didn’t rain, of course, but the track was wet, it was extremely reluctant to dry out, it was not easy to warm up the slicks … So on each lap there was a risk of at least screwing up the attempt with a flight, at the most, staying in the bumpers.

Another thing is that Pierre Gasly in such difficult conditions looked more profitable than his partner. While debutant Yuki Tsunoda was actively exploring the side of the track in Istanbul, his more experienced colleague added speed and secured himself and AlphaTauri a place in the top 5. Which, after the penalty of the pole position holder, turned into a start from the second row.

Fernando Alonso

The final protocols of the Turkish Grand Prix qualification split the two Alpine partners on different halves of the starting grid. Esteban Ocon, who opened the scoring for his victories in Formula 1 this year, remained in 12th position, and his much more experienced team-mate Fernando Alonso not only made it to Q3, but was able to get ahead of several pilots there.

The Spaniard is one of the old guard of the World Championship, that he remembers the track in Istanbul from its first arrival in the series calendar, so this experience also played a role in the final result. And in the third training session, held in the rain, Alonso looked preferable to Ocon, so the balance of power turned out to be in a sense predictable

All that Esteban managed to do was to reach the second segment, and already in the course of Q2 to get ahead of Carlons Sainz and Mik Schumacher. Little merit, given that the Ferrari driver did not really leave, and everyone can go around the Haas in the 2021 season. But Fernando not only made it into the top 10, but was able to be there higher than the current qualifying winner Lando Norris and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. Plus, you can recall that the Spaniard has not started so high since 2014, when he played for Ferrari.

Losers

Sergio Perez

Despite the fact that the contract with the Mexican was extended for another year, the Red Bull pilot somehow does not justify the advances given to him by the team with his performances. And the qualification in Istanbul was another confirmation of the fact that the team is not yet able to work for both pilots.

With his podiums and victory, Perez proved that he can fight in the leading group and take advantage of difficult situations from opponents, turning them in his favor – but in Red Bull, Sergio is not doing well. And where it would be necessary with all his might to cover the rear of Max Verstappen from the claims of Mercedes, it fails over and over again.

So in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix, the Dutchman showed the third time, while his partner will be only seventh. Given the fact that Lewis Hamilton starts because of his penalty below, there seems to be no problem. But if this loss of starting positions did not exist, Max Verstappen would again find himself alone against both pilots of the main rival team. And in these conditions, Valtteri Bottas already looks like a better candidate for the role of the Dutchman’s assistant (especially if you remember how their struggle developed in Sochi) than Perez …

Daniel Riccardo

You can blame McLaren that after the winning double in Italy and the won qualification in Russia, the team relaxed. And, it seems, even necessary, because the second Grand Prix in a row the team is not able to competently work in difficult conditions.

In Sochi, the engineers could not insist on Lando Norris’ pit stop and made a huge contribution to the final defeat of the team and depriving their young talent of the first victory in Formula 1. And in Turkey, it was not even possible to bring Daniel Riccardo to the second qualification segment.

With the weather forecast promising mid-Q1 precipitation, it was in the best interest of all pilots to stay on the track as long as possible and run circles in pursuit of better times. Moreover, it was not easy to “kill” the tires – it was much more difficult to simply bring the rubber to operating temperature. And here it would be to ride and ride Riccardo, but Daniel calmed down too early – and the team did not foresee a further improvement in the results of the opponents.

Nikita Mazepin

Sweat three fresh sets of Soft, identical cars and 3 seconds difference in best lap time – as a result, Mick Schumacher starts from 14th place, and Nikita Mazepin will start the Turkish Grand Prix from 20th and last position of the starting grid. And for both of them this is the first race on the Turkish track.

By the 16th stage of the 2021 season, it seems like it’s time to stop being surprised that Haas consistently flies out in the first qualifying segment – but the Russian does not get tired of presenting more and more surprises. And Saturday’s devastating loss in Istanbul is one of them.

With all the understanding of the difficulties in the debut season – you can’t ride like that. While his partner winds circles and manages to break into Q2, Nikita studies the side of the track. In the first turn, if not all, then many, flew out – but Mazepin probably became the only pilot who twisted on the outside of the turn and flew inward and only miraculously did not crash the car on the bumpers in the area of ​​the pit lane exit. You can understand and forgive a lot, but not losing 3 seconds to your partner on equal terms.