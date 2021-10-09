Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating

Have the stars found a new love?

Something has not been heard for a long time about the love life of our beloved Selena Gomez. But the artist’s fans do not let her get bored. Online, they shared their suspicion that Selena Gomez began dating actor Chris Evans. Blimey! Why are these conclusions – let’s figure it out.

It all started when Selena fans noticed that Chris Evans was following the artist on Instagram. It would seem that this is so. But handsome Chris Evans is only subscribed to 162 accounts. In addition, American media sources claim that they saw the stars together outside a studio in Los Angeles, and then again at a restaurant.

BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE pic.twitter.com/S5aMChGzfW – dilf lover (@uhdonttellmymom) October 7, 2021

Unfortunately, there is no photo evidence yet, and therefore it is too early to conclusively confirm anything. Perhaps the celebrities are just working on a joint project. But when in Hollywood did work get in the way of love?

Photo: Getty Images

