Selena Gomez set a small fire on the set of a cooking show: video

The actress and her friends misunderstood the cook’s instructions and nearly burned down the kitchen.

During the pandemic, 28-year-old singer and actress Selena Gomez launched her own cooking show, Selena + Chef, in which she tries to cook different dishes in her home kitchen in the company of talented chefs. The audience fell in love with the program, and the star decided on a second season.

Gomez admits that she enjoys cooking. True, it does not do without curiosities. So, during the preparation for one of the issues, the girl set up a mini-fire in the kitchen.

The incident occurred while recording a program featuring singer Kelis Rogers-Jones. In the video, published by People, the artist who plays the chef tells Selene to take two tablespoons of butter and melt them in a saucepan. However, once in the skillet, the oil flares up.

While everyone in the kitchen panics, Selena Gomez calmly tries to blow out the fire, but she fails. Noticing the problem, Kelis invites the girl to cover the saucepan with a lid. She does so, after which the mini-fire stops.

This effect was due to the pan being too hot. A friend who helped Gomez with cooking misunderstood the instructions and heated the stove to the maximum temperature, although it was necessary to set it to minimum.

Both seasons of Selena + Chef air on HBO Max. The actress’s cooking show is very popular. During its existence, it was possible to collect 360 thousand dollars for charity. This money was donated to 23 non-profit organizations.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Elena Chekhovskaya