“Slovakia played better and did not deserve defeat”

Sporbox.ru permanent expert commented on the results of the qualifying match of the 2024 World Cup group stage between the national teams of Russia and Slovakia (1: 0)

Frankly speaking, the Russian national team was lucky to take three points. During the whole game, our players did not create any obvious scoring chances, there were only promising approaches that we could not play to the right. Shkrinyar’s own goal is not a scoring chance, although the interception, quick counterattack and Terekhov’s personal actions should be noted. The Sochi defender made a big leap from almost his own penalty area, created a numerical advantage on the flank and gave the ball to Zakharyan, who made a cross, which became fatal for the Slovaks. Prior to this episode, the hosts had pressure on the other side of the field, but after 24 minutes, the playing advantage completely passed to the opponent.

Tarkovich’s team created three scoring chances before the break and four more in the second half – somewhere there was a lack of accuracy in the end, somewhere Safonov helped out. The goalkeeper acted reliably and was perhaps the best in our team. If you count in terms of moments, and in general in terms of the nature of the game, Slovakia did not deserve defeat, looked better than the Russians, completely outplayed them in the middle line. The guests have a more experienced team, which includes several cool performers led by Gamshik (we significantly lacked Golovin), in general, of a higher class. It’s amazing how they lost so many points with Malta and Cyprus.

Karpin started the meeting according to his favorite 4-3-3 scheme. It cannot be said that she worked effectively, but the Slovaks were not allowed to do anything before the goal was scored. And after that, they began to frankly sag. Flank strikers Bakaev and Zakharyan did not have time to return, there was no tightness in the midfield. If they continued to play like this, they could thunder with fanfare. Therefore, during the break, Karpin changed to the tactical model 5-4-3. Zakharyan was replaced by the central midfielder Fomin, Bakaev moved back, and Zabolotny came out on the edge instead of Smolov with an eye on the standards. Barinov played the third central defender at first, and after Chistyakov came out he moved to his home position of the defensive midfielder. Then Kudryashov, who was also more focused on destruction, replaced Terekhov on the left flank.

The coaching reshuffle helped the Russians to survive, to keep the winning score. The game is really tight. but despite the concrete being built, the Slovaks still found opportunities to create chances. At the same time, the owners could not offer any intelligible counterplay. Rapid counterattacks were mostly suppressed, in other cases there was a lack of coordination of interactions. The latter is generally understandable – the composition was forcedly experimental.

Slovaks had to win today by all means. They did a lot for this, played a good game in terms of the game, but just could not score. The Russian national team, among other things, did not look functional in the best way, but we must pay tribute to the players who fought from start to finish, gave all their best and survived in this. Although not without luck.

Now it is interesting to see what scheme and lineup Karpin will choose in Slovenia. Today only five field players have played all 90 minutes. Our next opponent still has a theoretical chance of second place if we beat Russia at home. Plus, this is a rather fundamental confrontation, and before the match with Slovakia, Karpin assumed that the meeting with Slovenia would be more difficult. However, he hardly imagined that the match with Slovakia would be so difficult.