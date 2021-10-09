Slovakia – Russia – 0: 0, video, review, selection for the 2006 World Cup, October 12, 2005, the most dreary match in history, the opinion of Pavel Gorodnitsky – October 8, 2021

When I hear that Russian football has sunk to the bottom, I immediately remember the autumn of 2005 and say: guys, what are you doing, then it was much worse. Not a single club from the CIS in the Champions League groups. UEFA Cup winner CSKA did not make it to the playoffs of the same tournament. The youth threw a shameful tantrum with the Danes. But the most offensive thing is the tragic absence of the main team even in the play-off matches of the selection for the 2006 World Cup.

That cycle was my first conscious impression of the Russian national team. Before that, I saw how our people extinguished Switzerland, strangled Wales and flew out from the Euro, but these memories seemed fragmented. But I prepared very thoroughly for the fight for the World Cup: I learned the calendar and regulations, bought all the paper directories, knew every player of the national team by sight.

It was a real dream to see how Russia plays in Germany. But first, Yartsev gave a draw to the Slovaks (they pressed the entire second half), then snatched 1: 7 from Portugal (the worst day in the history of the national team), and after 1: 1 with Estonia, the coach was rightly fired. In place of the champion of Russia-1996 came Yuri Semin, who was begged by the whole country to leave Loko for the sake of a global mission. Palych agreed, immediately slammed Latvia in St. Petersburg and gave hope for second place.

And then Semin played two strange matches: 1: 1 with Latvia and 0: 0 with Portugal. On the one hand, the non-defeat from Cristiano and other monsters looked like a fantastically worthy result against the backdrop of the horror in Lisbon. On the other hand, in the tournament it was more profitable for Russia to concede to the Portuguese, but gain three points with the Latvians.

As a result, everything was decided by going to Bratislava in the last round of selection. Before Slovakia, the alignment was simple: either victory or goodbye. The fact is that the owners have shot themselves a normal difference with the dwarfs, while in Russia this indicator has hopelessly deteriorated even under Yartsev. True, Semin also beat Liechtenstein only 2: 0 – six goals were not enough to go to Slovakia for a draw.

How did that match develop?

I remember very well the evening of October 12, 2005. I expected that Russia would rush to score, but I saw total lack of will and indifference. The strangest thing is that the national team was practically in the optimal composition: both Berezutskikhs, Smertin from the Premier League, a trio from Loko (Izmailov, Loskov, Bilyaletdinov) and the St. Petersburg pair Arshavin – Kerzhakov played in the attack. Compared to the current choice of Karpin, Semin had a luxurious clip, but Robert Wittek became the best in Bratislava. The Nuremberg forward constantly humiliated the Russian defenders, beat from the most dangerous positions and infuriated Akinfeev.

Viktor Gusev did not understand what was going on at all. The delicate commentator of the First was openly frustrated. “Berezutsky turned away! Is he afraid of a corner? ” Gusev wondered. “I spoke about the withdrawal of Pavlyuchenko and Kirichenko. Maybe let Ignashevich go to the field? ” – Victor scoffed after another combination from Wittek and Nemeth. And there was a lot of this: it was felt that the man at the microphone was also furious with the spinelessness of our team.

It seemed that Slovakia needed to snatch three points, while Russia was satisfied with 0: 0. There was not even a bulk: yes, in the last seconds Chontofalski dropped the ball after a desperate throw from Berezutsky, but there was no one to finish. 0: 0 – Russia was left without the cherished joints.

Why is it frankly disgusting to remember that game?

The national team flew past a major tournament even without drama. In 1999, there were Ukraine, Filimonov and the tears of the whole country. In 2007, immediately after England, ours lost to Israel – Zyryanov’s phrase “Well, here we are crap” was quoted en masse for several more days. 2009 presented an epic trip to Maribor, after which a hookah scandal exploded.

And in 2005 there was nothing. No referee meanness, no goal in the last minutes, no violations of the regime. It’s just that the average national team casually and confidently kept a very vegetable team.

Semin left quietly without losing a match. Slovakia, which was going to the World Cup instead of us, burned down with no alternative to Spain at the joints. The Russian national team actually disbanded for six months, until it was headed by Guus Hiddink, an expensive but very cheerful coach, with whom there was never such melancholy as in Bratislava.