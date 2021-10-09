Steiner: Mazepin is at odds with the first corner

At the qualification in Turkey, Mick Schumacher went to the second session for the second time in his career, showing 14th time in it, and Nikita Mazepin qualified 20th.

Gunther Steiner, team leader: “Overall, a good day for the team. Mick went to the second part of the qualification and took part in it – in contrast to the last time, when it was not possible to do this. He proved that with hard work, even with not the best machine, you can get results.

Everyone did a great job: Mick was at the wheel, a team that did not make mistakes in a difficult situation of changeable weather – everything was done correctly.

With Nikita, we also did our best, but on this track he is out of tune with the first turn. His fastest lap was canceled due to going off the track just in the first corner. “

Nikita Mazepin (20th): “For most of the lap, the grip was good enough for slicks, but the first corner took me by surprise. We put in a fresh set of tires, but after that I no longer understood where to attack and how to attack. We waited for the rain, which never came, and my fast lap was not enough for a better result. “

Mick Schumacher (14th): “Driving in difficult conditions is always fun, I enjoyed it and our team made the right decisions at the right time. We did everything right, worked out all stages of the program and eventually found the optimal settings.

Everything went well from the first training session, I felt comfortable on the track – I am satisfied. I think I could play a couple more tenths. Hopefully tomorrow I can keep my position or play a few more. “