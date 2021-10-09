Steven Spielberg’s lawyer took over the Britney Spears case (video)

Lawyer Matthew Rosengart is confident that he will be able to win the case and save his client from her father’s custody.

Despite the fact that the court left her father as the guardian of Britney Spears, the singer is not going to surrender and intends to knock out her freedom. Moreover, the lawyer Matthew Rosengart, whose firm at one time defended the interests of such mastodons as Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, Ben Affleck and Eddie Vedder, undertook to help her in this case, writes People.

Speaking to reporters, Rosengart said he was working “aggressively” and “quickly” to remove Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, from her custody:

“First, I want to thank Britney Spears again for her courage and strength. I want to thank Judge Brenda Penny for kindly welcoming my firm and me in this endeavor. And I also want to thank Britney Spears fans and supporters. The information and support from my firm, myself and most importantly Britney is really impressive. “

The lawyer is confident in the successful outcome of the case.

“My firm and I are actively and quickly filing a motion to remove Jamie Spears if he does not retire first,” said a human rights activist hired by Britney Spears to strip her father of control over the star’s estate and finances.

After such statements, the artist herself perked up. According to sources, she is “really happy and excited to have a new representative” and feels like things are finally moving towards ending this.

Meanwhile, the artist continues to “distribute bonuses” to those who, knowing about her 13-year difficult life under the tutelage of her father, did not help her. And the first to get under the distribution was the family of the star. At the trial, she said that it would be nice to bring her relatives to justice. According to Britney, her mother, for example, did not let her go to the hairdresser and massage.

The singer’s younger sister said that she always supported her, but Britney did not believe it. Moreover, she carried Jamie Lynn to the “black list” after she wished God’s grace to everyone on Instagram. Britney made fun of her sister’s fake virtue, claim that she is an angel only in words. Jamie Lynn had to change the signature and close the comments.

We will remind, on Wednesday, June 23, Britney spoke via video link in court, in which she appealed to the judge Brenda Penny with a request to terminate her guardianship. For the past 13 years, the singer has been unable to make important personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears.