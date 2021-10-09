Tchaikovski: after the injury at Dynamo I was told that it was a business and was exchanged

Defender of Siberia Michal Tchaikovsky commented on the victory in the match with Vityaz (2: 1), and also revealed the details of his exchange from Dynamo Moscow.

“How are we gaining victories now? The team started to play well, the goalkeeper catches well, brought very necessary victories. In what way was Siberia stronger than Vityaz? The opposing team also played well. Our goalkeeper caught very well. The guys scored two goals and won. How do you feel at Siberia? I like it here, I’m glad to be here. We need points to make the playoffs.

Was there a hunger before the game when you came to Siberia? At Dynamo I was injured, I had an operation. I didn’t play at all in the preseason. At Dynamo I was allowed to play two matches a little at a time. Then they said that it was a business, and I was exchanged. When did you feel the atmosphere of Siberia? The fans are very good here, they always support the team. And thanks to all the fans ”, – the correspondent of“ Championship ”Ekaterina Vasilevich tells Tchaikovsky.