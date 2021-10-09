Team Spirit is back! Ours crushed the Chinese with aggression and fearless Night Stalker | Dota 2

Team Spirit won her first victory in the group stage The International 10 (2021) on Dota 2. After an unsuccessful start day, when Spirit lost Team Secret and PSG.LGD, the team from the CIS was able to come to their senses and beat Elephant – and it seemed that it was easy and confident. The second day of the group stage generally turned out to be rich in surprises, but this “surprise” is perhaps the most pleasant for the CIS fans. How Team Spirit made everyone believe in themselves again is in the material from Cybersport.ru.

Don’t make TORONTOTOKYO angry

The first day of the TI10 group stage did not work out, of course, for the whole team, but Alexandra TORONTOTOKYO Herteka as if nothing at all worked out. He was inferior to mid on all maps and then dropped out of the game – no farming, no successful initiations, no kills. And these attempts to turn off the lines on Storm Spirit, ending with stun and death, could have tilted anyone.

1/3

Team Spirit vs. Elephant on the second day of TI10



On the second game day, everything changed. In the match against Elephant, we saw a completely different TORONTOTOKYO, although his center lane opponent was great and terrible Lu Somnus 丶 M Yao… On both maps, Hertek held his opponent back: on Storm Spirit he overtook Somnus 丶 M in farm, and on Ember Spirit he did not lose even in a not very pleasant matchup against Doom. However, the main thing is how TORONTOTOKYO acted after the laning stage: competent displacements to other lanes, active play and constant pressure on the opponent. At the same time, for two cards, he died only once, having committed a total of 16 murders. Voiced slaps from Nisha and NothingToSay clearly cheered up TORONTOTOKYO, who began to play in his usual aggressive style.

There is no fear

On the first day, Spirit looked very tight – the team gave the initiative to the opponent, who just ran around the map and caught our players. In the match against Elephant, TS was already the first number. On the second map, even without an advantage, the CIS team was not afraid to attack buildings and occupy the enemy forest. This activity led to the fact that in the 18th minute Spirit took the most important Roshan – the Chinese were hiding near the towers at that moment, waiting for an attack. Two minutes pass, Spirit has only a thousand gold advantage, but the team literally rushes to crush the enemies. Collapse flies on the Night Stalker under the Chinese T2 tower, knowing that his teammates will support him. The Elephant players literally got lost from such impudence: Somnus’ M did not even understand who to give him Doom, and in the end he simply used it on Night Stalker, which by that time had already done everything that was required of him.

As a result, Spirit won the fight five to zero without even losing Aegis. And this despite the fact that Elephant had all the abilities, and the Spirit players were attacked by the tower all this time. This fight was in many ways a turning point of the map, but most importantly, it showed that Spirit is doing well with self-confidence and, as analysts say, “the guys are definitely not playing on a point”. This is the kind of performance we expect from TS at The International – bold and aggressive. This worked at the Major in Kiev and, we hope, will bring Spirit more than one victory in Bucharest.

Something is wrong with the Elephant

With all the enthusiasm for the victory of Spirit, it is worth paying attention to the performance of the Chinese team. Elephant performed frankly weakly: in the actions of the roster, an absolute lack of team interactions is noticeable. It’s not about drafts or some random mistakes, it’s just that the team is disorganized, as if the players have TeamSpeak disabled. After all, that fight in the 20th minute, which began after the daring initiation of Collapse, was not the only episode when the Chinese used their abilities at random.

On the 25th minute, Night Stalker from Spirit again rushes into the rivals, it turns out to fence off his teammates with Medusa’s ultimate, but the Chinese do not know what to do next. Some moments looked very strange, like, for example, the situation when Mars saved Collapse by throwing him out of the arena with a spear. There is no doubt that such an experienced player knew that the Night Stalker could not be nailed while flying, so the question arises: why did he use the ability? Perhaps one of the teammates made a wrong call or assured that they are using more nuke in Night Stalker and the damage will be enough. In any case, the positional play and coordination in mass fights at Elephant in this match were, to put it mildly, not up to par.

And such episodes were enough for two cards. Elephant just poured in with every next minute. Naturally, this is the merit of Team Spirit, but still something is wrong with the Chinese “dream-team”. And we can only rejoice at the victory of Spirit and hope that in the next match she will continue to perform at the same level.