“Thank you for the opportunity to train with Medvedeva. Thanks to her, I understood how figure skating works in Russia, ”says American Jason Brown – Figure Skating

American skater Jason Brown spoke about the attitude towards Russian athletes.

“Russian skaters are incredible. What is their technique, what is the quality of the elements! Today I warmed up with Kolyada: the way he jumps even on the floor is amazing. I look at him and learn. And this applies to all of your athletes – they bring high level to figure skating. Maybe it does not seem unique to them, but believe me, it looks like this from the outside.

I am grateful to fate that I had the opportunity to train with Zhenya Medvedeva, I learned so much from her, thanks to her, I was able to understand how figure skating works with you. I have a unique opportunity to train with athletes from different parts of the world, but it was from Evgenia that I learned the most. We have a special relationship with her, which we fortunately maintain.

And from the athletes who skate this season – if you really need to choose one – then let it be Alena Kostornaya. I really like her. From an artistic point of view, she is simply extraordinary, it is so pleasant to look at her. The season before last, when she just came into adulthood, she struck my imagination, “- said Brown in an interview with Sports.ru correspondent Maya Bagryantseva.

The American beat our skaters without quadruple jumps – how and why is he not shy about it?