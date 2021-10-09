The 8th Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference will be held in Kiev on November 9

On November 9, Kiev will host the Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference, whose participants will be able to learn about new market insights, communicate with representatives of the Ukrainian crypto community and foreign guests.

In September, the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the second reading adopted bill No. 3637, which will legalize virtual assets and business in the cryptocurrency industry. It defines the legal status of digital currencies, which provides legal protection to market participants. Thus, the country will legalize the work of foreign and Ukrainian crypto exchanges, and banks will be able to open accounts for cryptocurrency companies.

At the seventh Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Kyiv, this event was announced by the speakers of the event – Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development Oleksandr Bornyakov and People’s Deputy, Head of Blockchain4Ukraine inter-factional parliamentary association Oleksiy Zhmerenetsky. This time the organizers focused on panel discussions. There will be four of them at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Kyiv 2021. The following topics will be discussed:

Virtual Asset Law: What’s Next.

NFT markets after the hype.

Trading on crypto-exchanges: what’s new.

Cybersecurity: how to protect the owner of a cryptocurrency from theft and robbery and what to do if this happens.

In addition, you will find individual reports from top specialists in the crypto market. They will cover topics:

Education in the field of virtual assets in Ukraine.

Mining in 2022: profitability, payback, risks, equipment utilization.

DeFi: financial services without intermediaries.

DAO: how legal entities will be transformed in the new digital reality.

Trends in the cryptocurrency industry at the end of 2021 and forecasts for 2022.

Speakers of the event:

Evgeny Panchenko, Head of the Cyber ​​Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Vadim Grusha, Director of Trustee Wallet.

Alexey Chusov, founder and CEO of First NFT Agency.

Aida Dzhangirova, Managing Partner, Blockchain Art.

Igor Porokh, independent analyst and trader.

For participants and guests of the event, a special Telegram chat has been created, where you can learn about the latest news from the crypto world and start productive networking before meeting at an offline event.

Especially for the Day of Defenders and Defenders of Ukraine, an action is being held – a 30% discount on the Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Kyiv 2021 ticket.

Date and venue: November 9, Kiev, st. Antonovich, 52, conference hall “Depot”.

You can register and learn more about the event on the website.