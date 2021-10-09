The best way to bring Dwayne Johnson back to Fast and Furious presented

Dwayne Johnson’s career literally blossomed after he appeared as Luke Hobbs in the universe “The fast and the furious“, Debuting in the fifth installment of the franchise. And he became a great antagonist when he chased Dominic Toretto and his teammates.

After this success, Johnson reprized the role of Hobbs in all parts of the franchise, right up to “Fast and Furious 8“, As the enmity between the actor and Vin Diesel outside the screen grew and did not stop. Later, the character will receive a spin-off “Hobbs and ShawWhere he teamed up with Jason Statham. Recently it became known that Johnson will not appear in the final parts of the main saga, while the sequel “Hobbs and Shaw“Is still under development.

While the Johnson-Diesel feud doesn’t seem to end, it would be odd if Hobbs no longer appears in the franchise’s films. Since Hobbs has left his agency position, he may need a good reason to ever face Dominic’s team again, and a possible solution might be to chase down Jacob Toretto. “Fast & Furious 9Revealed that Dom and Mia have an estranged brother who has become an operative and ruthless mercenary in the years since they lost track of him. However, Dominic gave him a chance at redemption, but if the authorities wanted to get him, perhaps Hobbs would be the best person for the job.

Hobbs is not only considered a legend in his field – he has a history of fugitive members of the Toretto clan. Do not forget about the personal history of Dwayne Johnson and the performer of the role of Jacob – John Cena, who fought each other in the ring in WWE. And their fight on the big screen will certainly arouse great interest.

However, it seems that the stumbling block for Luke Hobbs’s return to the screens in the main saga is the conflict with Vin Diesel, and all that can be satisfied with his appearance in the sequel “Hobbs and Shaw“Where Jacob Toretto is unlikely to appear.

Premiere “Fast and the Furious 10” scheduled for April 2023.