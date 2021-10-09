The choreographer of the Tutberidze group spoke about the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis: “We are to blame for what is happening” – October 8, 2021

Choreographer Alexei Zheleznyakov, who works in the Eteri Tutbertdze group, spoke about the resonant incident in the Moscow metro, when three Dagestanis brutally beat 25-year-old Roman Kovalev, who was trying to intercede for the girl.

The victim was hospitalized with fractures of the facial bone and nose, as well as bruises. The attackers were detained, a criminal case was opened on attempted murder

“The problem is that we are delving into the consequences of what happened, not the reasons. I read a lot of comments: these bastards should be imprisoned, they should be hanged. Nobody justifies them, even animals don’t act like that, but I’m talking about the reasons for what happened. When I was growing up, I was also involved in martial arts, we were instilled with certain morals, how you should apply your fighting skills. It was instilled in us that you should only use it for defense. Now with Caucasian guys, if you are not engaged in wrestling, then you are not a man, a disgrace. They have something completely different in their heads. The new generation is being brought up on cruelty and aggression. It’s in their heads like this: if you didn’t beat someone, didn’t disfigure, didn’t break your nose or jaw, then you are not a man. You should definitely do it.

I have already said more than once: look what is happening on the Internet, on television: 20% of something good, and 80% of aggression. It is impossible to turn on the TV set. On federal channels, murders, robberies, crime chronicles. It has become so common and normal that our youth is being brought up in this. And the Russians are full of thugs. Caucasians have more of this, because they are all engaged in martial arts, their trainers, unfortunately, do not explain to them where and when they can apply it. It is normal for them to disfigure a person. The adults are to blame for this. This is how we educate them.

We need to change something in this life. The reasons for what is happening are sheer cruelty and aggression. In the media, in the movies: the head is torn off, the blood is flowing, the spine is broken, all these Marvel heroes, some murders are solid. Some kind of solid trash, our children are brought up on this. There will be more further.

Caucasians have a concept: they respect their elders very much. The elders, first of all, must explain where and how they can apply it; the fighters must develop some kind of moral and spiritual qualities. And not just a fighter on the street who can break the nose of any passer-by. This is not a man, this is a jackal. Now these guys will sit for 8 years and even more embittered adult men will come out.

We, the elders, are to blame for what is happening now. So let’s dig not into the consequences, but into the reasons for what is happening now, ”Zheleznyakov said in a video on Instagram.