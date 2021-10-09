“The coach says – I do it. There is no such thing: what, why, why? When they set a specific task, it is easier for me to complete it “, says Mikhail Kolyada – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada commented on his performance at the Finlandia Trophy tournament in Espoo, where he took 2nd place.

– What are your thoughts after performing at the Finlandia Trophy?

– I will answer with the words of Alexei Nikolaevich (Mishin): we are moving forward. Step by step. Of course, there are difficulties, they must be correctly overcome and the correct conclusions drawn from this.

– Well done, that I did three quads in the free program.

– Yes. Yesterday Alexey Nikolaevich said: we are skating with the 3rd salchow, I answered: good. Everything. Returning to last season: he says – I do. There is no such thing – but what, why, why?

– Today Mishin said that we are doing a quadruple salchow. When, after training?

– After training, he said: we ride with a full set.

– What’s next, where will you start, how to prepare, what to focus on?

– Maybe we will perform again, as well as the Grand Prix, the Russian championship, but all questions are for the coach. Better to ask Mishin about it. How next, what’s next? These are questions for the coach, I am only a performer.

The coach will come to training, say: today we are doing this, and I will go to do it. It’s easier for me. When they set a specific task, it is easier for me to complete it.

– The coach knows better, you have to trust him.

– Such an experienced person as Alexei Nikolaevich! He has such experience behind him! It remains only to learn from him, and that’s it!

– It gives you confidence.

– It gives confidence. He teaches me and prompts some tricks. In the future, maybe I will work as a coach, and I need to learn a lesson from every day. And with this strategy I now live, – said Kolyada.

