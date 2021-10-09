The crisis head of the RPL immediately faced a conflict of interest. What is it and how will it be solved?

It is not officially known what circumstances have changed by October 5, but Pryadkin’s announcement of resignation did not come as a surprise for the RPL clubs, and the candidacy of Khachaturyants as the acting head of the league was unanimously supported. He can receive permanent status in the new position on November 22, when the elections are held. Judging by the fact that the RPL gave only three full days to apply for other candidates, the deadline is October 8, the elections can be held on an uncontested basis. Khachaturyants has already planned an audit for the first segment at the head of the league.