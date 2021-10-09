The crisis head of the RPL immediately faced a conflict of interest. What is it and how will it be solved?

Failures and Audits
Ashot Khachaturyants replaced Sergei Pryadkin at the same meeting of representatives of the Russian Premier League (RPL) clubs, where they decided on a new contract with Match TV: the now former head of the league announced the decision at the beginning of the meeting and did not participate in further discussion.
Khachaturyants’ appointment is an expected turn of events. Even at a press conference in June, he admitted that he received an offer from clubs to lead the RPL, but refused, because he preferred to continue reforms in the refereeing system. According to him, he formulated the same point of view in a conversation with the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), Alexander Dyukov, when he discussed the prospect of working in the RPL with him.
It is not officially known what circumstances have changed by October 5, but Pryadkin’s announcement of resignation did not come as a surprise for the RPL clubs, and the candidacy of Khachaturyants as the acting head of the league was unanimously supported. He can receive permanent status in the new position on November 22, when the elections are held. Judging by the fact that the RPL gave only three full days to apply for other candidates, the deadline is October 8, the elections can be held on an uncontested basis. Khachaturyants has already planned an audit for the first segment at the head of the league.
“As a person from business and familiar with anti-crisis management, I will say that the biggest mistake is to make decisions when there is not enough information,” he told reporters. – Therefore, I asked the clubs for time, from three weeks to a month, to study in detail the situation, the signed contracts, the structure of work. Perhaps after that I will come out with a proposal for optimization. “
The experience of anti-crisis management is probably what attracts the heads of 16 RPL clubs. They had questions about Pryadkin’s management style for a long time. And during the pandemic, the inconsistency or even inaction of the league added organizational problems to the clubs: this concerned the presence of spectators in stadiums, and the admission of players to games, and the postponement of matches in the event of a surge in morbidity in one of the teams. For example, in June 2020, Rostov had to put up the youth squad against Sochi. As a result, the match ended with an indecent defeat of 1:10.
In the business environment, Khachaturyants made a name for himself in managing crisis assets: since 2008, he headed Sberbank Capital for 12 years, which specialized in working with the bank’s largest debtors. Khachaturyants’ structure took controlling stakes in companies that were not able to pay on the loan in exchange for writing off the debt and set up the work.
RPL has no debts, the organization’s budget is made up of contributions from 16 clubs – a total of about 192 million rubles. for the season, but anti-crisis management will be needed: in addition to internal organizational issues, in recent years Russian clubs have been performing catastrophically in European competitions, this is one of the manifestations of problems in the development of the league. In similar circumstances, Khachaturyants came to the RFU Referee Committee in November 2019, when referee scandals and minimal trust in arbitrators in general became the main pain of the industry.
Conflict of interest with refereeing
Khachaturyants launched a large-scale judicial reform. He also started cleaning up the judges: for example, referee Alexei Eskov retired after a polygraph test (following the results of work at the scandalous match Spartak – Sochi in August 2020, when the owner of Spartak Leonid Fedun threatened to remove team from the championship), and Mikhail Vilkov in April 2021 Khachaturyants suspended for life by personal decision.
It was the work on the judging line that stopped Khachaturyants from coming to the RPL earlier, but even now he is not ready to give up this direction.
“For me, the issue of combining is one of the most important,” Khachaturyants admitted after being appointed to the RPL. – Of course, I would not want to deviate from the reforms that I began in refereeing. The alignment is now being verified legally. Definitely, the supervision of this topic remains with me. And the reforms will be completed – this is the wish of all clubs. “
The potential combination is contrary to the tradition that has developed in Russian football: the RFU has always been involved in organizing refereeing in the national championship. This scheme was followed in order to avoid conflicts of interest: the RPL (like the Football National League, which governs the lower divisions) is a structure created and controlled by clubs, and the work of referees remained outside their influence.
Sports lawyer Mikhail Prokopets, partner at Sila International Lawyers, in a conversation with Vedomosti. Sports ”draws attention to the Refereeing Convention of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), which states that refereeing committees should operate independently of leagues, clubs and governments. The Rules of Business Conduct of a Judge, Inspector, or a member of a judicial body, posted on the RFU website, state that the actions of an employee “should not raise doubts about honesty and impartiality.”
“The independence of judges from those they judge is a basic principle. Therefore, the RFU is left with refereeing and disciplinary punishments, says Prokopets. – In fact, the president of the RPL is the chairman of the association of clubs, and if he becomes the head of the referee committee, a conflict of interests arises. This combination is contrary to the documents of both the RFU itself and UEFA. Khachaturyants immediately said that he understands the situation, so the issue will surely be settled due to the fact that he will not formally head the judiciary committee, and will continue to supervise the reforms only ideologically. “