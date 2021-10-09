The defender of the Russian national team explained the reason for the unsuccessful game with Slovakia :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Kudryashov, the Slovaks did not allow to play as planned by the players of the Russian national team.

Read us on News News

Photo: Egor Aleev / TASS



The Russian national team failed to show the football that the coaching staff wanted to see. This, as reported by “Sport-Express”, said after the match with Slovakia defender of the national team Fedor Kudryashov.

“Therefore, it was not possible to show the game that everyone was expecting from us. But the main thing is that we scored three points and we continue to fight for the first place with Croatia, ”he said.

According to Kudryashov, it was not possible to show “a good game”, since “the opponent did not allow to play as it was planned by the Russian national team. And the coaching staff will tell the rest of the reasons for such a game to the players, he added.

The Russian national team beat Slovakia 1-0 in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The victory for the Russian team was brought by the Slovaks’ own goal.

In parallel matches of Group H, the Croatian national team defeated the Cypriots (3: 0), and the Slovenes defeated the Maltese (4: 0).

In the standings of group H, the Russian national team scored 16 points in seven matches and takes second place. On the first line are the Croats, also with 16 points. Slovakia is in fourth place (9 points).

In the next match, Karpin’s charges will play against the Slovenian national team on October 11 in Maribor. Slovaks will meet with Croats on the same day.