the details of the breakup of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became known

Kanye and Kim seem to forever remain one of the most talked about couples in show business, even though they broke up. On the web, everyone is talking about the new (and long-awaited) album of the rapper Donda, in which he talked about his wife’s cheating after the birth of children. True, according to a source close to him, the musician now regrets what happened.

“Things happened in their marriage that Kanye very much regrets. He was not always a good husband. He knows he hurt Kim a lot, but he will always love her, ”an insider told People.

But another source said that Kim knew in advance about which songs will be included in the ex-husband’s new album. Therefore, the track Hurricane, in which Kanye confesses to cheating, certainly shouldn’t have come as a surprise. However, Kim still supported West at the premiere of his album and even took the stage in a white wedding dress.

Western media report that Kim and Kanye have an exceptionally friendly relationship. “It has always been important for her to have a connection with West, but that does not mean that they will be together again,” explained a source to People.

Recall, according to TMZ, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce back in February. The reason for the separation, she called “irreconcilable differences.” She advocated joint legal custody of the children, but the couple also have common property and a marriage contract, according to which, in the event of a divorce, Kim will receive monetary compensation. The stars have yet to settle financial issues.