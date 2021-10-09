The eighth footballer left the Russian national team due to injury – 10/09/2021

Midfielder of the Russian national football team Denis Makarov left the team’s location due to injury. This was reported by the press service of the national team.

In connection with the microdamage of the leg muscle revealed in Denis Makarov, the coaching and medical staff decided to return the football player early to the club’s location. Vladimir Khaitin senior physician of the Russian national football team

Makarov’s injury became known on October 7, according to the head coach of the team Valery Karpin, he felt discomfort after training.

In October, the Russian national team will play another match in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. The meeting will take place on October 11, and the opponent will be the Slovenian national team.

Earlier, the Russian national team also left the midfielder Denis Glushakov, who received a call for the first time since 2018. In addition, due to injuries, Alexander Golovin and Alexey Ionov could not join the team. Also, the match against Slovenia can be missed by defender Ilya Samoshnikov, who was injured during the match between Rubin and Nizhny Novgorod in the Russian Premier League (RPL).