The eighth footballer left the Russian national team due to injury :: Football :: RBC Sport

Midfielder Denis Makarov will not be able to take part in the match against Slovenia due to a shin injury, he left the location of the national team

Denis Makarov

Midfielder of the Russian national football team Denis Makarov left the team’s location due to injury. This was reported by the press service of the national team.

“In connection with the microdamage of the leg muscle revealed in Denis Makarov, the coaching and medical staffs decided to return the player early to the club’s location,” said Vladimir Khaitin, senior physician of the Russian national team.

Makarov’s injury became known on October 7, according to the head coach of the team Valery Karpin, he felt discomfort after training.

In October, the Russian national team will play another match in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. The meeting will take place on October 11, and the opponent will be the Slovenian national team.

Earlier, the Russian national team also left the midfielder Denis Glushakov, who received a call for the first time since 2018. In addition, due to injuries, Alexander Golovin and Alexey Ionov could not join the team. Also, the match against Slovenia can be missed by defender Ilya Samoshnikov, who was injured during the match between Rubin and Nizhny Novgorod in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

Compared to the September training camp of the national team, due to injuries, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Roman Zobnin and Denis Cheryshev, who were injured in matches for clubs, also cannot take part in the matches. In addition, due to injuries, Stanislav Magkeev missed both training camps of the national team.