The fourth member of RUSADA left the Supervisory Board in 12 days

Mikhail Bukhanov has been running RUSADA for over a year in the status of acting CEO. On August 27, his powers were extended until late October-early November, when the supervisory board will again try to select a leader for the organization. By the Olympics scheduled for 2020, Russia has fulfilled almost all the requirements of the roadmap for recovery, there was only one item left – to transfer to WADA an authentic database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory with information on the samples of 2011–2015. Having thwarted the deadline, Russia nevertheless provided the base, but problems arose with its “authenticity”. WADA experts found numerous traces of recent data manipulations – and Russian sports received a new portion of sanctions: four years without a flag and anthem at major starts at the level of the World Cup and the Olympics.