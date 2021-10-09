The fourth member of RUSADA left the Supervisory Board in 12 days

Vitaly Vinogradov left the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on October 8. Thus, Vinogradov became the fourth member to leave the council on September 27, reports the All Sport agency.
Earlier, on September 27 and 29, RUSADA meetings were held, during which Tamara Shashikhina (who held the position of chairman), lawyer Anatoly Kucherena and test cosmonaut Sergei Ryazansky left the supervisory commission.
On October 6, a meeting of the founders of RUSADA took place. During the meeting, three new members of the Supervisory Board were elected: Head of the Department of Sports Medicine and Medical Rehabilitation of the First Moscow State Medical University named after Ivan Sechenov, Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Evgeny Achkasov, Soviet hockey player, Honored Coach of the Russian Federation, two-time Olympic champion Alexander Yakushev and partner, head of practice international arbitration and litigation of the Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners Law Office Evgeny Rashchevsky. This was reported on the website of the Russian Bar Association (co-founder of RUSADA).
Natalia Sokolova, Head of the Department of International Law of the Moscow State Law University named after Oleg Kutafin, became the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RUSADA.
Commenting on the results of the meeting, Acting General Director of RUSADA Mikhail Bukhanov said that the new composition of the Supervisory Board does not meet the requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). “As a result, the updated supervisory board of RUSADA again does not comply with the world anti-doping code, is illegitimate,” RIA Novosti quotes Bukhanov.
Bukhanov referred to Article 20.5.1 of the World Anti-Doping Code, according to which the collegial bodies of national anti-doping agencies should be composed of participants not related to the management or activities of sports organizations or authorities.
The new member of the Supervisory Board, Alexander Yakushev, does not meet the WADA conditions. The Olympic champion is on the Public Council under the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation – this is a government department. Yakushev is also a member of the board of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.
In response to a request from RIA for comment, WADA “expressed concern” over the sudden resignation, WADA expressed concern following the sudden resignation of three members of the supervisory board, including its chairman.
“We are in contact with the founders of RUSADA and have requested additional information about the three new members, including the process of their appointment, in order to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation,” RIA Novosti told WADA.
The new chairman of RUSADA’s supervisory board, Natalya Sokolova, announced on October 7 that they had notified WADA about changes in the provisions of RUSADA’s local acts, which spoke of the preference of legal or economic education for a person applying for the position of RUSADA’s CEO. “I would like to emphasize that today one of the important issues on the RUSADA agenda is the appointment of a new CEO,” Sokolova said. In addition, she noted that the Supervisory Board is already dealing with the issue of appointing a permanent head: “A special commission has been formed, which should soon, after the announcement of the opening of the competition, start working with candidates.”
In response to Bukhanov’s statement, the chairman of RUSADA’s supervisory board, Natalya Sokolova, said that the supervisory board had taken up the issue of appointing the general director by competitive means.
Mikhail Bukhanov has been running RUSADA for over a year in the status of acting CEO. On August 27, his powers were extended until late October-early November, when the supervisory board will again try to select a leader for the organization. By the Olympics scheduled for 2020, Russia has fulfilled almost all the requirements of the roadmap for recovery, there was only one item left – to transfer to WADA an authentic database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory with information on the samples of 2011–2015. Having thwarted the deadline, Russia nevertheless provided the base, but problems arose with its “authenticity”. WADA experts found numerous traces of recent data manipulations – and Russian sports received a new portion of sanctions: four years without a flag and anthem at major starts at the level of the World Cup and the Olympics.