“The game showed that the Russian national team is experiencing big problems”

Former striker of the Slovak national team Martin Jakubko shared his impressions after the victory of the Russian national team over the Slovaks in the seventh round of the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup.

– I think the best team lost. It’s a shame that such an unfortunate goal happened. And, of course, the game showed that the Russian team has very big problems, because possession of 30 to 70 percent is sad. The Slovaks did not have enough to score a goal: there were chances, attempts, strikes. In general, in all respects, our team was better than the Russians. The Russian national team has reasons that affect the game, a lot of players have dropped out, I think today was not the strongest composition of your national team.

If all the players are healthy, then maybe they will play better. With the team that played against Slovakia today, it will be very difficult for you in the future. Slovak must be thanked for a good game, because if you look at the numbers, everything becomes obvious: our team did not play badly. Again, holding the ball 30 to 70 is a very good indicator, especially on the road. We need to work to score goals, – said Yakubko.

The Russians scored 16 points and, according to additional indicators, takes second place in group H. Croats are the first (16), Slovaks are in fourth position (9).

On October 11, the matches of the next round will take place, where Russia will meet with Slovenia, Croatia will play with Slovakia.

