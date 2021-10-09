The hitman’s wife’s bodyguard: film premiere and interview with Ryan Reynolds

Finally it happened! The long-awaited premiere of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek is in the Ukrainian box office. The sequel to the rampant comedy promises even more action, humor and unique acting: the official trailer for “The Killer’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is a direct proof of this. Read more about the shooting of the film in Ryan Reynolds’ exclusive interview for the New Channel

In the sequel to the comedy action movie, an international hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) and his professional bodyguard (Reynolds) will finally make friends and … go on vacation! However, they can only dream of a quiet life. When the wife of an assassin (Salma Hayek) is in mortal danger, our heroes will have to forget about the rest and focus on saving the beauty.

“The Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife”: Official Movie Trailer

As part of the premiere of the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” in Ukraine, Novy Channel together with the distributor Kinomania prepared exclusive interview with Ryan Reynolds, performer of one of the main roles. The Hollywood actor talked about working with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, revealed behind-the-scenes details of the project and shared funny stories from the set.

– In the movie “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” your character Michael Bryce goes on vacation. Why did you choose this story to continue?

– We thought it would be interesting to show this hero on vacation, where he tries to forget about the work of a bodyguard and the cruelty that it involves. From the weapon he has with him – only a pepper spray. But as they say, need is the mother of invention. And now, finding ourselves in different dangerous situations, we had to think creatively about how to replace weapons. This task was interesting – for both filmmakers and actors. I really enjoyed working on the sequel to the comedy!

– How was it working on the same site with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek? Do you miss your colleagues now that filming is over?

– I just adore the actors with whom I star in this film. Sam and I are like algae under water – we move synchronously under the influence of one wave. And Salma strengthens us, makes us even better. It’s just incredible! Actors often say they miss their co-workers on set. But I don’t know if their words are always sincere. In my case, this is absolutely true. Filming with these actors is an incredibly cool experience.

– In the second part, Salma Hayek became the central character. How do you feel about the fact that your “golden duet” with Samuel L. Jackson has become a trio?

– In the film “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, Salma had few scenes, but the audience really liked her. It was a logical decision to make her the central heroine, because for the success of any project it is important to listen and hear your audience. In addition, Salma showed herself excellently in the first part, playing the charming Sonya Kinkade, and her story was supposed to be continued. To be honest, we didn’t really discuss this issue: it was obvious that she should be the headliner in the new film.

– Your participation in the film by Samuel L. Jackson is one of the main secrets of its success. Why do you think viewers love your on-screen duet so much?

– Sam Jackson is not just a movie legend. He is an incredibly “generous” actor and there is a unique and special chemistry between us. It cannot be imitated, it is either there or not. And this is a very special feeling. With such people you always know when to put on the gas and when to put on the brakes. And all this is without words. Plus, Sam is incredible at improvisation. And for me it’s always cool, I myself love to improvise. So working with him is incredible. Anyway, I really love Sam.

– There is an opinion that the sequels of any, even the most successful, film are doomed to failure. Do you agree with this?

– Often sequels fail because they “parasitize” on what was cool in the previous film. In our case, we left the mood of the tape, but added a lot of new chips and crazy elements. In addition, our director Patrick Hughes is a real genius, he knows how to make a great result from a simple plot. And he perfectly feels the mood of the film. This is very important: you can have a scenario and certain plans, but sometimes you have to stop and listen to the moment in order to find the best solution.

– Since “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” – not just an action movie, but also a comedy, it was hardly boring on the set. Have any incidents happened to you?

– For half of the filming, Salma and I were wet to the skin, because we constantly dived into the ocean, then into the river during our European film adventures. There were spoiled takes, and falls, and bruises … But this is all part of the work. And it’s fun!

Author: Olesya Bobrik

