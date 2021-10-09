The judges turn men’s figure skating into women’s figure skating. Mikhail Kolyada from Russia was sued in favor of an American

The season in figure skating did not even reach the adult Grand Prix series, but it was already marked by a local scandal. Oddly enough, not for girls and absolutely without the participation of Plushenko or Tutberidze. The incomprehensible Russian fans were the results of the men’s singles at the Challenger in Espoo called the Finlandia Trophy.

The leader of the Russian national team Mikhail Kolyada performed three quadruple jumps in the free program and became the second, and the American Jason Brown won without quads in principle and with a fall. Kolyada was better in the second event, but lost significantly in components, and Brown had enough stock after the short program to keep the gold.

The final result is 262.52 points against 256.98. A program with three quads without falls (but with blots) should not lose to a fourfold program with falls – this discredits men’s figure skating, and figure skating as a sport in general. Quadruple jumps have long been considered the main feature of the male loner, but in the 2020s everything suddenly changed dramatically. A girl without quads is unlikely to roll a skater with quads – which happened at the 2021 World Cup, where Belgian Luna Hendrix lost to Alexandra Trusova. But if Hendrix skates really more beautiful and artistic than Trusova, then the same cannot be said about Kolyada and Brown: both are very, very component. If Jason is better, not much.

In Finland, Mikhail performed a quadruple salchow, a quadruple toe loop in a cascade with a triple and a solo, without falls (but not with the cleanest landings), in Jason – not a single quadruple and a fall from a triple axel, as an addition – a 3-2 cascade, which is a shame even for juniors to jump.

Of course, in general, Kolyada gave the victory himself – he was left without a cascade in the short program and tore off the triple axel at random, making a “butterfly”. “Misha, the axel is worth ten points! Ten! Well!” – Alexey Mishin was indignant after the rental. If Kolyada had twisted this trixel (and his trixel – perhaps the best among all skaters) – would have become the first. Of the three quadruples, only one was ideal, but neither the three, nor the step-out can be equated with a fall. Even in social networks, they are actively discussing the copy-paste of the tracks of Mikhail, who wanders from one program to another, but this certainly does not contradict the rules of figure skating.

Of course, a pure program without quads can outplay an imperfect one with quads (the case of Plushenko and Lysacek in Vancouver 2010). Maybe even ideal if there was only one quadruple – sheepskin coat or salchow. But Brown did not skate cleanly, and Kolyada had three quads – after all, they were down to earth.

“For many years I had a complex on the topic of quads. I thought I wasn’t good enough, that I didn’t deserve my victories, that I didn’t live up to the standards set by other people. I was essentially devaluing my success. But I’m just a skater who works every day to get better. This is a sport. You go out on the ice and show what you are capable of, ”summed up Brown. There is no doubt that Jason is a nice guy. But he shouldn’t have won the Finlandia Trophy.

