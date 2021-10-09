The layouts of the Russian national team in the selection for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; Russian national team news, qualifying standings, calendar, results – October 8, 2021

The Russian national team under the leadership of Valery Karpin won another victory – without a number of players, the team of Slovakia overcame the basics in their field. And although the quality of the game left much to be desired (our team frankly rebounded), the main thing it achieved: real chances for the first place in the group for Russia still remain.

But for now, we continue to live only in second place in the group. Croatia is ahead of us in additional indicators, and this is a problem. Let us briefly remind you of why this is so important.

There is only one reliable way to get to the upcoming world championship – to take first place in the group. According to the results of the first round in qualifying, Russia was in the lead, but after the recent game against Malta, everything changed due to the difference between goals scored and missed. In a parallel match, Croatia smashed Slovenia 3: 0 (we scored only 2), and our opponent took the lead. Since then, the trend has not changed.

What will await us if everything remains the same until the end of the qualification? We will have to qualify for the tournament through play-offs. They will feature 10 teams that will take second places in the qualifying groups, plus the two best teams of the League of Nations – 2021 (with the exception of those that qualify for the World Cup directly or take second places in their groups and qualify for the seams). The play-offs will feature three playoffs, each with one-match semi-finals and a final. The winners of the three finals will advance to the World Championship. Sounds so-so, especially with our history at the junctures.

This time Croatia once again ruined everything in the last minutes. Until the 80th minute, our rival in the fight for the first line was leading in the match with Cyprus only 1: 0. But in the last 10 minutes Croatia has diverged – the balls of Guardiola and Livaya turned not the worst situation for us into another unpleasant evening.

Now the situation has become even more difficult for us. Croatia has a better three-goal difference. The overall standings in the group now look like this:

Let’s move on to another unpleasant stage in our analysis – the calendar. Valery Karpin’s team will have 3 more matches. Highlighted in black are particularly challenging games that will almost certainly become key:

October 11 – Slovenia national team (away);

November 11 – Cyprus national team (at home);

November 14 – Croatia national team (away).

And this is how the Croatian calendar looks like:

October 11 – Slovakia national team (at home);

November 11 – Malta national team (away);

November 14 – Russian national team (at home).

Who has a calendar advantage?

Obviously our opponent has. In the remaining rounds Croatia will play two key matches – against Slovakia and our national team. And both matches will take place on their field. And Russia will also have an away match with Slovenia, where the Croats have already lost in this selection.

Who else lost there, we will not remind you – you remember everything yourself.

Are there any positive aspects?

Yes. We made a confident step in order to stake out the second place in the group. Access to the joints will be practically guaranteed for us if the Russian national team does not lose in the next game against Slovenia.

Will we be able to defeat Slovenia as well? Sure? Check your selection with a free bet up to 1500 rubles! With such a game – no! Yes, lucky again!

True, there is not much joy from this. In the junctions in its history, Russia has played three times – and only Wales was able to go through them. I don’t want to repeat Italy from the late 90s or Slovenia before the 2010 World Cup.

***

There are less and less chances to come out on top due to the difference between goals scored and conceded. To win back three goals against Croatia in the next two rounds, and then draw them in a foreign field is an almost impossible plan.

It looks like everything will be decided in the head-to-head confrontation with Croatia in the last round. And there is a feeling that this will be an extremely difficult test for Karpin’s team.