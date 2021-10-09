The ninth footballer left the Russian national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

Goalkeeper Yuri Dyupin left the national team two days before the 2022 World Cup qualifying match with Slovenia due to the national team having too many players in his position. There are three goalkeepers in the Russian team’s application for the last October match

Rubin Kazan goalkeeper Yuri Dyupin will not take part in the away match of the Russian national team against Slovenia in the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Football Union.

“The coaching staff of the national team decided not to bring the fourth goalkeeper to Maribor, given that three goalkeepers will be included in the application for the game,” the message says.

Dupin has already said goodbye to his teammates and left the hotel in Kazan. The goalkeeper of Kazan “Rubin” is not the first time called up to the national team. This happened for the first time on March 15, 2021, but he has no matches for the national team.

The Russian team’s application for the last October match includes three goalkeepers: Marinato Guilherme (Lokomotiv), Andrey Lunev (Bayer, Germany) and Matvey Safonov (Krasnodar). The latter stood at the gates of the Russian national team in the World Cup qualifying match on October 8, when the Russians played against the Slovaks.

Earlier, due to injuries, the Russian national team missed eight players – defenders Vyacheslav Karavaev and Stanislav Magkeev, midfielders Denis Makarov, Roman Zobnin, Denis Cheryshev, Denis Glushakov, Alexander Golovin, Alexey Ionov.

Also, the upcoming match against Slovenia can be missed by defender Ilya Samoshnikov, who was injured during the match between Rubin and Nizhny Novgorod in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

On Friday, the Russian team in Kazan defeated the Slovak national team with a score of 1: 0. The match with the Slovenes will take place on October 11 in Maribor, beginning at 21:45 Moscow time.

The Russian national team ranks second in the group, gaining 16 points, the same number for the Croats, who are higher in additional indicators. In third place are the Slovenes (10 points), followed by the teams of Slovakia (9), Cyprus and Malta (4 each).