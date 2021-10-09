The rock that turned mountains: how Dwayne Johnson became the personification of positivity in Hollywood

On February 16, NBC launched the comedy show Young Rock, dedicated to the life of actor Dwayne Johnson. Its action takes place in four timelines, including the future.

In 2032, Scala, tired of the Hollywood hustle and bustle, is running for president and recalls his unlucky childhood and youth. In flashbacks, he is played by three different actors, with his 18-year-old being portrayed by 37-year-old Uli Latukefu. In the film industry, performers of a venerable age are often dispatched to pretend to be high school students, although the difference of almost 20 years may seem like overkill to some. And it was completely in vain: at school, peers mistook Dwayne for an undercover policeman, his impressive dimensions looked so inappropriate against the background of mere mortals. True, his joint scenes with his father look strange, since the dad of the Rock is portrayed by a 27-year-old actor. Perhaps someone will say that the release of such a series is a rather immodest undertaking, but Dwayne Johnson has 218 million subscribers on Instagram alone. If people are so interested in the vicissitudes of his fate, then it’s a sin not to amuse their curiosity. Especially if it is done with soul and humor. The really interesting question is how the Rock managed to achieve such incredible fame. “Young Rock” was created in an original way. Basically, Johnson simply needed to drink tequilas until his tongue loosened to the point where he was ready to ruffle all the awkward stories from the dark corners of his youth. The scriptwriter Nakhnatchka Khan had only time to record. Comedy shows often take a while to get hot, and Young Rock is no exception. Amusing moments so far are frankly not enough, while four stories in different timelines hardly fit into a 20-minute format. In its current form, the show will inspire primarily fans of the Rock, since learning about his life adventures in the spirit of “Forrest Gump” is still more exciting on the screen than reading about them on dry Wikipedia. If the Rock doesn’t go to Hollywood, then Hollywood goes to the Rock.

Dwayne Johnson is not the first wardrobe-like physique athlete to conquer Hollywood. It seems that he, like Schwarzenegger, is able to block the sun with himself, but still it cannot be said that Skala is following in the footsteps of the famous Austrian. Both are tall, charismatic pitching, but Arnold also starred in masterpiece films that have become classics of action films and science fiction. Johnson’s track record is full of spectacular blockbusters, but their artistic level will not allow them to linger not only in history, but even in the memory of the average viewer for more than a couple of hours. Despite the dubious quality, for each such “imperishable” Dwayne receives a fee of over $ 20 million. What is most surprising, the producers consider such spending to be absolutely justified. And these are not the people who are known for their generosity. The easiest way to explain this state of affairs is the fact that all Johnson’s films have grossed $ 10.5 billion worldwide. However, there are many interesting nuances in this situation.

First, Scala, with its radiant presence, is able to breathe a second life into ready-made franchises. GI Joe: The Cobra Shot 2 (2013) with the addition of Johnson grossed $ 376 million, improving the box office by 74 million. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) and “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019) conjured up 962 million and 800 million, respectively, while the original of 1995 was limited to only 262 million. by leaps and bounds with the appearance of the Rock in the fifth part in 2011. Fast and Furious 7, for example, has made its creators more than $ 1.5 billion in gold. True, with Vin Diesel, the main star of high-octane action movies, Johnson did not get along in character. Skala reproached his counterpart with blatant unprofessionalism. Resentment reached the point that in “Fast and the Furious 8” (2017) their joint scenes were filmed separately so that the divas did not intersect with each other. As a result, the ninth part will do without Dwayne, and he received his own spin-off “Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw” (2019) as a consolation prize. Secondly, Scala helps producers save on advertising. Other actors cannot be dragged into press tours by force, but Dwayne breaks into a cake to promote the film.

Ever since his inception in Hollywood, Johnson has been aware that cinema is not entertainment, but hard work that needs to be worked hard to be successful, just like in other areas of life. Rock became an incredibly popular person, while still a wrestler, but he understood that one should not be arrogant, but study. That is why he constantly surrounded himself with acting teachers, and listened to the directors’ instructions like a football player listening to the coach’s instructions

However, the main help in advertising Johnson’s paintings is not even his trips to premieres in all countries, but social networks. Remember his 218 million Instagram followers? Each of his many projects Dwayne is non-stop promoting on all of his platforms, happily uploading footage from the set, trailers and interviews. Marketers believe his efforts to lure viewers to cinemas are far more effective than buying billboards and banners across the city. Let no one leave offended The turning point for Johnson was the case when two fans approached him with a request to take a photo, and he agreed so reluctantly that the guys’ mood soured. After that, Dwayne repented and since then has firmly kept in mind that his main mission is to make people happy.

This rule even applies to the choice of roles. The rock basically does not want to play depressive psychopaths, since his fans do not need such darkness. Let the pretentious Oscar actors do this, and Dwayne will be happy to just host the main movie ceremony, since the golden statuette does not shine for him. He believes that in the life of every person there are already enough problems, and therefore his films should inspire others. That is why he is ready to fight with producers for happy endings if they suddenly think of something sad and dramatic. In particular, for two months he butted with bosses who wanted to kill a giant gorilla in the action movie “Rampage” (2018). Of course, arguing with Skala is useless, so the picture ended on a positive note. Johnson’s films do not pretend to be great, but for all their simplicity, they delight a huge number of people. Moreover, not only ordinary viewers get pleasure from the insane destruction of the conventional “Fast and the Furious”. Once Scala received a letter from Steven Spielberg, where the legendary director did not skimp on compliments and admitted that he was following the work of the former wrestler with great enthusiasm. Living brand From the side, the Rock looks like a man made of steel (well, or of rocks), but he is familiar with the bitterness of ordinary people made of flesh and blood. There were moments in his life when he gave up and did not want to do anything. As a teenager, Duane was shocked by her mother’s attempt to commit suicide when they were evicted from their apartment. He had to deal with the consequences of a harsh attitude from his dad with a psychotherapist. Divorce, anxiety associated with his own fatherhood, and problems with friends more than once became the cause of his depression. Outwardly, however, Johnson cultivates the image of a relaxed and positive person.

Now Skala is a brand that combines not only 196 centimeters and 118 kilograms of a formidable look, but also a sense of humor with good-natured self-irony. His characters barely differ from each other, as well as the films themselves, and the viewer knows exactly what he is going to the cinema

At the dawn of his acting career, Johnson was able to indulge in experiments like the arthouse “Tales of the South”, the role of a homosexual bodyguard in the comedy “Be Cool!” or the dramatic game in Second Chance, where he played a penal colony teacher who builds a football team of troubled teenagers. Now his repertoire is mainly limited to expensive blockbuster action films or family comedies. The dark side of the rock

