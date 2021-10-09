The Russian national team has never been so weak. Not taking advantage of this is a crime. How Slovakia evaluated the result of the match in Kazan – 09.10.2021

The defeat from Russia deprived Slovakia of almost all chances to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Everyone notes that the team played with an advantage, made Valery Karpin’s team desperately fight back, but could not score. The case when a seemingly good game does not bring any consolation.
“Slovakia crushed Russia, but lost,” – this is the headline offered by Sportnet.
“He sat down helplessly on the ground, spreading his hands. He made a gesture. Milan Shkrinjar looked at his teammates. The Slovak defender scored an own goal, interrupting a sharp pass from one of the Russian footballers. The defender of Inter Milan was disoriented at that moment. The Russians, who hadn’t thought of anything up to that moment, unexpectedly opened an account.
The Slovaks were better, more active and more dangerous for most of the match, they completely owned the ball. But we missed many points. Only goalkeeper Safonov kept Russia in the game.
Not the strongest played against Slovakia in Kazan, but, in fact, the second squad of the Russian national team. And it was clearly visible. Local fans were seriously scared by what they saw on the field. In March, in the first match in Trnava, the Slovaks were not better, but they won. Now they have surpassed the rival, but lost, ”writes Sportnet.
“Possession is not beneficial to us,” is the headline of the Sportnet match report.
“The Russians kept such a necessary score, while the Slovaks showed a good game, but paid for their poor performance. They failed to score in the third match in this qualification, ”the newspaper states.
As for the fans, their main target is head coach Stefan Tarkovic and the leadership of the federation. Wrong choice of squad for the game, strange tactics, weak match management, bad substitutions, strange choice of players, connections with agents, clannishness … Sounds suspiciously familiar, but this time it’s not about us.