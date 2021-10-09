The scandal around figure skater Alina Zagitova – an incident at the Ak Bars match, accusations of rudeness, an eyewitness comment

Olympic champion Alina Zagitova was entangled in an ugly story.

As a well-known Kazan journalist said Rustam Imamov, the skater spoke rudely to media representatives during her visit to the hockey match between Ak Bars and Magnitogorsk Metallurg, which took place at Tatneft Arena on 7 October.

According to the journalist, Alina demanded that the footage filmed during the meeting be removed and threatened to connect.

“Championship” contacted Imamov to find out the details of the incident and to figure out why the champion could take up arms against the journalists.

Zagitova’s life is closely connected with hockey

Nobody tried to hide the fact of Zagitova’s visit to the KHL match between Ak Bars and Metallurg.

“Alina Zagitova at hockey! We are always glad to have such guests ”, – wrote the Twitter account of“ Ak Bars ”during the meeting, accompanying the recording with a“ GIF ”with the figure skater.



Since childhood, Alina’s life is closely connected with hockey, because her father, Ilnaz Zagitov, was a professional hockey player in the past, and now a popular coach. After the announcement of a pause in her career, Zagitova regularly attends KHL matches, supports our hockey players at major tournaments, and even chose hockey as a topic for her team at the Channel One Figure Skating Cup.





“We are Russia, we are the Red Machine. Why Zagitova’s life is inextricably linked with hockey

“Alina did not behave the way an Olympic champion should.”

The next visit of the 19-year-old figure skater to hockey would not have caused much resonance, if not for the publication of journalist Rustam Imamov. A colleague from “Sport-Express” in a personal telegram channel said that Zagitova after the match in a rude manner communicated with the media.

“Zagitova sat three rows below the press rostrum, right under the journalists. The press is filming the reaction of the stands to goals, the end of the match. Naturally, Alina also gets into the frame. She physically could not help but fall. There was no particular goal to shoot her, the shooting was in general of the behavior of the tribune from a point of view convenient for the journalist. At close range and in the face, no one took it off in principle.

But our champion, apparently, noticed the shooting and after the game she went to the press center with unfounded and rather rude claims. She demanded to delete all the videos, asked about the purpose of the shooting, clarified who exactly filmed, what and when.

In general, no one was against the deletion, but any request can be made calmly and normally. Alina, on the other hand, clearly behaved differently than an Olympic champion should. Judge for yourself, the phrase “I’ll sue you, I have such connections!” was appropriate in this story? ” – wrote the Imams.



“It’s important to make these stories public”

Zagitova’s desire to protect her personal space is quite understandable. As well as the desire of journalists to capture a famous athlete who came to a public event and sat down on an ordinary spectator tribune. It is not clear only the reasons why Alina decided to express her claims to the media representatives, and even in a rude form.

Rustam Imamov, with whose submission Alina’s conflict with the press became public, in an exclusive conversation with the “Championship” admitted that he was also surprised by the behavior of the figure skating star.

“I do not have a fully understandable explanation for her actions. She clearly did not want publicity, sat in a closed hood, lifted her mask high. Denied photos to many fans. But why then was it necessary to sit in the usual spectator seats, moreover, in two rows from the journalists?

Perhaps this conspiracy is connected with various rumors about her communication with the players of “Ak Bars”, which are distributed by other publications. I must say right away that I am against such speculations about the personal lives of athletes and condemn them. And I definitely have nothing to do with them, ”said Imamov.

After the publication of this incident, a colleague was faced with a mass of dissatisfied comments from fans of Zagitova. People do not believe that Alina could communicate with journalists in a similar manner, and demand evidence.

“At the moment Alina approached, one journalist was talking to his friend on the phone. He was on the line and heard everything too. In addition, another colleague was present there. Alas, there is no audio recording of the conversation, personally, I definitely did not plan to record the conversations in the parking lot near the press center. But if necessary, there are people who can confirm this meeting. Naturally, I would not declare anything if I had not seen everything personally, “Imams told the Championship.

When asked about the reasons for writing her post about Zagitova’s rudeness towards journalists, Rustam Imamov replies: “I understood that there would be a resonance. But I think it’s important to make these stories public. I believe that we already have problems with respect for the press, and by silence we will only exacerbate the sad practice. I’m no stranger to angry comments. ”

It is not yet clear whether Zagitova herself will somehow react to the journalist’s revelations. Alina has been in the status of a superstar for more than three years, each step of which is of great interest to the public. She also chose a public profession for herself, so the excitement around her person will not subside soon. And I want the champion to treat this with understanding and react adequately to the situation.