TOP-7 films about the “time loop”: Tom Cruise, Bill Murray and Mel Gibson 03/07/2021

What is interesting about the majority of films in which the hero falls into the “time loop”? The fact that in each new case he somehow, but commits a heroic act in the name of a woman. Here in the fantastic action-comedy “Boss Level: Save the Ex”, which was released this weekend, the main character is motivated by his ex-wife. And if a wife is played by such a talented actress as Oscar-winning Naomi Watts, then it is not a sin to commit feats in her honor. But we are about the fact that March 8 is a great occasion to watch a good film where fantasy, action and melodrama converge. And also a great reason to understand that a repeating day is a symbol of our everyday, monotonous life, from which there is always a way out. Well, almost always.

Vesti.ua decided to recall the best films, where the plot is based on the characters falling into a time loop and living in the same day.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Sad comedy. USA

Who and where caught the “time loop” – TV commentator at the Groundhog Day holiday in a provincial town

Comedy melodrama that has become a textbook Harold Ramis is supposed to be viewed at least once a year on February 2, when Americans and now Ukrainians celebrate Groundhog Day. It’s a movie that you can watch over and over and over again. Although, unlike Bill Murray’s hero, we have a choice.

In the story, television commentator Phil Connors travels to a small Pennsylvania town every year to celebrate Groundhog Day. But this time the fun runs the risk of going too far. Time played a cruel joke with him: it took and stopped.

Now, on Phil’s calendar, the same date turns black – February 2, from which he can not get out. The cheerful presenter is trying to capitalize on his comical position: he has a lot of time ahead and a serene predictable future. From now on, nothing bad will happen to him … and nothing good. Phil is left with one cherished dream, simple and uncomplicated – February 3 …

“Yesterday” (2004)

Comedy, Italy.

Who and where caught the “time loop” – TV journalist in the battle with a stork in Tenerife

Groundhog Day has an Italian remake – the comedy Yesterday (È già ieri). In this film, the hero is also a television journalist, but unlike the hero of Bill Murray, this Filippo (Antonio Albanese) falls into a “time loop” during a business trip to the Canary Islands, where he reported on abnormal migrations of storks. And the whole story was provoked by an angry stork who pecked the journalist in the head in revenge for touching her egg in the clutch. Unfortunately, we did not find a Russian-language version on the Internet, but the hero’s throws are very clear in Italian as well.

“Edge of the Future” (2014)

Fantastic thriller. USA

Who and where caught the “time loop” – soldier on the battlefield with aliens

An excellent sci-fi action movie starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. The slogan of the film is “Live. Die. And again”. Well, you get the idea, the “time loop” is with us. It gets demoted from officers to privates William Cage. He is sent to fight the aliens in Normandy. At the moment of death from a mine explosion, the blood of an alien and a guy gets on him – this turns out to be enough to get into the “time loop”. And now old Cruz is blown up by a mine over and over again. And each time he returns, he is looking for a girl – Rita Rose Vrataski, to save her from death.

Hang in Palm Springs (2020)

Romantic Comedy, USA.

Who and where caught the “time loop” – slacker at his girlfriend’s friends wedding

A great reimagining of Groundhog Day from aspiring director Max Barbakov, in which Andy Samberg (Brooklyn 9-9, Monsters on Vacation) and Christine Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) were “lit”. A touching sincere story that even if you hang in the “time loop”, you can seek and find personal happiness. Critics believe that this film is one of the very few who was able to get close to the quality of the story to Groundhog Day.

Plot: November 9. Wedding preparations are in progress at a hotel near Palm Springs. Niles, the boyfriend of one of the bridesmaids, is in no hurry to put on a tuxedo – in shorts and a Hawaiian shirt, he jumps into the pool and drinks relaxed all day, and in the evening he delivers a touching speech to the newlyweds. The latter especially impresses the bride’s elder sister Sarah, and now the girl finds herself alone with Niles under the starry sky. But then events take an unexpected turn, and Sarah, following her new friend, enters a mysterious cave, and the next day she discovers that November 9 is again on the calendar.

“Naked” (2017)

Comedy, USA

Who and where caught the “time loop” – naked groom in the elevator an hour before the wedding ceremony

A very American comedy about a “time loop” that is a remake of the Swedish comedy Naken Again. Since critics criticize the remake, it may make sense to watch the Scandinavian version.

A modest New York teacher Rob Anderson (played by Marlon Wayans) is happily married. However, on the night before the ceremony, one of his acquaintances brutally tricks the groom – Rob wakes up in the hotel elevator completely naked. He has an hour to be in time for the ceremony at the church. Moreover, fate has its own views on how the celebration should go, and therefore every time the bell sounds, announcing the beginning of the ceremony, Rob is “thrown” back into the past. the guy wakes up again and again in the elevator naked – his worst nightmare is persistently repeated. The groom will have to go through a lot of options, before he can not arrive at his wedding on time and in perfect order and thus finish this dizzying marathon.

“Matryoshka” (2019)

Dramedy, USA

Who and where caught the “time loop” – 36 year old video game developer on her own birthday

Director: Leslie Hadland, Jamie Babbitt, Natasha Lyonne

A good comedy series with Natasha Lyonne in the title role, which was somehow undeservedly unnoticed. The series is interesting already because the actress in it is like two drops of water similar to the young Pugacheva. And by the way, Netflix renewed the series for a second season.

In the story, a video game developer named Nadia falls into a mysterious time loop that makes her throw her birthday party in New York every day. And every evening in its finale to die, waking up unharmed the next morning.

“Boss Level: Save the Ex” (2021)

Sci-fi action comedy. USA

Who and where caught the “time loop” – a retired special forces soldier trapped in a sinister government program

The director of witty and stylish action games Joe Carnahan (“Smokin ‘Aces,” Team A “) took on love in his new film. Certainly, in a manner peculiar to him only.

The film tells about one very bad day of the former special forces soldier Roy Pulver, who once chose dangerous missions instead of a quiet life with his beautiful wife Gemma, who works in a top-secret scientific laboratory. Despite the breakup, Gemma still trusts Roy and therefore reveals a dangerous secret to him. But now Roy wakes up over and over again in the same day, where he is hunted by a whole army of assassins sent by Ventor – his wife’s mysterious boss. It would seem that Roy has already given up and is trying to live only until lunchtime in order to have time to visit his favorite bar, but when he realizes that the love of his life can be saved – the gallant soldier has a new mission.

Boss Level: Save The Ex has a brilliant cast starring Frank Grillo (Kingdom, The Avengers). In the role of his only beloved woman – twice Oscar-nominated Naomi Watts, and in the role of bad boss – charismatic Mel Gibson.