Turkish Grand Prix: Hamilton wins qualification

Cloudy. Dry. Air + 18С, track + 22 … 23С

Many stages after the summer break were held in changeable weather, so it was raining in Turkey on Saturday, which prevented the teams in the third training session. By the beginning of qualification, the track was dry, but the forecast promised a high probability of light precipitation during the session.

On Friday, Hamilton was in the lead in training, Gasley headed the protocol on Saturday morning. Two riders – Hamilton and Sainz started qualifying knowing that they would lose their positions at the start. Lewis received a ten-seat penalty for replacing an internal combustion engine, and Carlos starts at the end of the peloton for replacing the entire power plant.

Pirelli brought the “middle” three line-ups – C2, C3 and C4 in the roles of Hard, Medium and Soft. The difference between neighboring trains did not exceed half a second per lap, but the Soft tires wore out quickly and did not fit the Turkish track very well.

In training, the stewards canceled the lap time 50 times due to going off the track in the first, sixth and 14th turns – the circle had to be driven not only quickly, but also accurately.

At the beginning of qualification

In the first session the asphalt was dry and everyone hurried to the track to show the time, choosing the Soft tires – they promised rain any minute. Many were hindered by traffic.

Hamilton drove off the track in the first turn – the circle was canceled. Sainz and Verstappen turned around on cold tires, they continued to move. Tsunoda and Mazepin took off in the first corner, avoiding contact with the barrier.

Hamilton topped the protocol – 1: 24.585, seven hundredths ahead of Verstappen. Riccardo, Latifi, Giovinazzi, Raikkonen and Mazepin dropped out of the fight. Mick Schumacher went to the second part of qualification for the second time in his career.

Max Verstappen

In the second session almost everyone chose Medium to eliminate the use of Soft tires in the race tomorrow. Only Tsunoda drove to Soft.

Perez and Stroll took off in the first corner, avoiding contact with the barrier, Leclerc was deployed in the last – without consequences for the car.

Hamilton had the fastest time with a 1: 23.082 lap. Russell ruined a fast lap by taking off in the last corner. Vettel, Ocon, Russell, Schumacher and Sainz did not qualify for the final.

In the final all went to Soft. In the first attempt, Bottas topped the protocol – 1: 23.071, two hundredths ahead of Hamilton and two-tenths of Verstappen.

In the second attempt, Hamilton climbed to the first line, having driven a circle in 1: 22.868 – this is now a new absolute record for the Turkish circuit.

Lewis Hamilton won qualification in Turkey

Lewis Hamilton won the qualification in Turkey, but will lose ten places at the start, and Valtteri Bottas starts from pole – this is the 18th pole in the Finnish driver’s career – and the second of the season. Max Verstappen qualified third and starts second.

In the course of qualifying, the stewards canceled the lap time twenty times for violating the track boundaries in the first and 14th turns.

Qualification results

Pilot Command 1 session 2 session Session 3
M Time Cr M Time Cr M Time Cr
1.L. Hamilton Mercedes 1 1: 24.585 eleven 1 1: 23.082 nine 1 1: 22.868 eight
2.V.Bottas Mercedes 6 1: 25.047 eleven 2 1: 23.579 ten 2 1: 22.998 6
3. M. Verstappen Red bull 2 1: 24.592 ten 3 1: 23.732 nine 3 1: 23.196 6
4. S. Leclair Ferrari 4 1: 24.869 12 7 1: 24.015 ten 4 1: 23.265 eight
5.P. Gasley AlphaTauri 3 1: 24.704 ten 4 1: 23.817 eight 5 1: 23.326 6
6. F. Alonso Alpine eight 1: 25.174 ten 5 1: 23.914 eight 6 1: 23.477 6
7.C. Perez Red bull 5 1: 24.963 ten 6 1: 23.961 eight 7 1: 23.706 6
8.L. Norris McLaren 7 1: 25.138 ten ten 1: 24.642 nine eight 1: 23.954 6
9.L. Stroll Aston martin 13 1: 25.511 nine nine 1: 24.601 eight nine 1: 24.305 6
10.Yu Tsunoda AlphaTauri ten 1: 25.409 ten eight 1: 24.054 eight ten 1: 24.368 6
11.S. Vettel Aston martin 15 1: 25.787 ten eleven 1: 24.795 nine
12.E. Okon Alpine 12 1: 25.422 ten 12 1: 24.842 eight
13. D. Russell Williams eleven 1: 25.417 12 13 1: 25.007 eight
14.M.Schumacher Haas fourteen 1: 25.555 eleven fourteen 1: 25.200 eight
15. K. Sines Ferrari nine 1: 25.177 12 15 1
16.D. Riccardo McLaren 16 1: 25.881 ten
17. N. Latifi Williams 17 1: 26.086 ten
18.A. Giovinazzi Alfa romeo eighteen 1: 26.430 eleven
19. K. Raikkonen Alfa romeo 19 1: 27.525 eleven
20. N. Mazepin Haas twenty 1: 28.449 ten

