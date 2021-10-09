Turkish Grand Prix: Hamilton wins qualification

Cloudy. Dry. Air + 18С, track + 22 … 23С

Many stages after the summer break were held in changeable weather, so it was raining in Turkey on Saturday, which prevented the teams in the third training session. By the beginning of qualification, the track was dry, but the forecast promised a high probability of light precipitation during the session.

On Friday, Hamilton was in the lead in training, Gasley headed the protocol on Saturday morning. Two riders – Hamilton and Sainz started qualifying knowing that they would lose their positions at the start. Lewis received a ten-seat penalty for replacing an internal combustion engine, and Carlos starts at the end of the peloton for replacing the entire power plant.

Pirelli brought the “middle” three line-ups – C2, C3 and C4 in the roles of Hard, Medium and Soft. The difference between neighboring trains did not exceed half a second per lap, but the Soft tires wore out quickly and did not fit the Turkish track very well.

In training, the stewards canceled the lap time 50 times due to going off the track in the first, sixth and 14th turns – the circle had to be driven not only quickly, but also accurately.

In the first session the asphalt was dry and everyone hurried to the track to show the time, choosing the Soft tires – they promised rain any minute. Many were hindered by traffic.

Hamilton drove off the track in the first turn – the circle was canceled. Sainz and Verstappen turned around on cold tires, they continued to move. Tsunoda and Mazepin took off in the first corner, avoiding contact with the barrier.

Hamilton topped the protocol – 1: 24.585, seven hundredths ahead of Verstappen. Riccardo, Latifi, Giovinazzi, Raikkonen and Mazepin dropped out of the fight. Mick Schumacher went to the second part of qualification for the second time in his career.

In the second session almost everyone chose Medium to eliminate the use of Soft tires in the race tomorrow. Only Tsunoda drove to Soft.

Perez and Stroll took off in the first corner, avoiding contact with the barrier, Leclerc was deployed in the last – without consequences for the car.

Hamilton had the fastest time with a 1: 23.082 lap. Russell ruined a fast lap by taking off in the last corner. Vettel, Ocon, Russell, Schumacher and Sainz did not qualify for the final.

In the final all went to Soft. In the first attempt, Bottas topped the protocol – 1: 23.071, two hundredths ahead of Hamilton and two-tenths of Verstappen.

In the second attempt, Hamilton climbed to the first line, having driven a circle in 1: 22.868 – this is now a new absolute record for the Turkish circuit.

Lewis Hamilton won the qualification in Turkey, but will lose ten places at the start, and Valtteri Bottas starts from pole – this is the 18th pole in the Finnish driver’s career – and the second of the season. Max Verstappen qualified third and starts second.

In the course of qualifying, the stewards canceled the lap time twenty times for violating the track boundaries in the first and 14th turns.

Qualification results