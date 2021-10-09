Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3, where to watch the rematch of the Gypsy King vs. the Bronze Bomber, 10/9/2021

Igor Bragin
Wilder – Fury 3: Weigh-In Ceremony Video
The relationship between the Gypsy Baron and the Bronze Bomber was so tense that Top Rank Boxing did not pursue a duel of views. There was a danger that the battle would take place ahead of schedule, with bare fists.
Igor Bragin
Fury – Wilder 3: there is a Russian boxer on the card
The tournament card will almost entirely consist of heavyweight fights. In one of them, the most powerful heavyweight avenue, two-time US champion will meet Jared Anderson and an unbeaten Russian Vladimir Tereshkin… A native of Mordovia had 23 fights in professional rings. At 22 he won, another meeting ended in a draw.
In the past, Tereshkin worked in a training camp more than once. Wladimir Klitschko… The youngest of the brothers called him one of the most talented Russian heavyweights. In recent years, Tereshkin played infrequently and now he is literally thrown under a powerful opponent, expecting only defeat from Vladimir.
Igor Bragin
Where to watch the fight Fury – Wilder 3
In the US, the fight will be shown by ESPN + and FOX Sport. In the UK – BT Sport Box Office. In Russia, the fight-revenge will be broadcast on the REN-TV channel.
Igor Bragin
How the battles between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended
The first fight between Fury and Wilder took place in December 2018. According to the results of 12 rounds, the judges fixed a draw. The return battle took place in February 2020. The gypsy baron knocked out Deontay in the seventh round.
Igor Bragin
The Gypsy Baron – About American Judges
“It’s actually great. I am happy that only judges from the USA will work, because my home is here in Las Vegas. And besides, as I noticed, many people in the United States, one way or another connected with boxing, are very, very fair.
But in my first fight with Wilder in Los Angeles, a British referee worked (the fight ended in a draw. – Approx. “Championship”). The judge was Phil Edwards. In fact, he lives 20 minutes from my house, ”Fury quotes BoxingScene.
Igor Bragin
Fury – Wilder 3: the fight will be judged by the Americans
It became known that the duel between Deontay and Tyson, which will take place in Los Vegas, will be served exclusively by American judges.
Igor Bragin
When the Wilder rematch is Fury 3
The battle will take place on the night of October 10, 2021. Start time no earlier than 05:00 Moscow time.
Igor Bragin
Fury was 18 kg heavier than Wilder
On the eve of the fight, the boxers’ weighing ceremony took place, as a result of which Fury’s weight was 125.65 kg, and Wilder’s – 107.95 kg.
Igor Bragin
Rematch Wilder – Fury 3: Full Card
Main battle
- Deontay Wilder (42-1-1) vs. Tyson Fury (30-0-1)
Main card
- Robert Helenius (30-3) vs. Adam Kovnaki (20-1)
- Efe Ajagba (15-0) – Franck Sanchez (18-0)
- Robeci Ramirez (7-1) – Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz (17-0)
- Edgar Berlanga (17-0) – Marcelo Esteban Cocker (30-2-2)
Preliminary card
- Julian Williams (27-2-1) vs. Vladimir Hernandez (12-4)
- Rances Barthélemy (28-1-1) – Undetermined
- Jared Anderson (9-0) – Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1)
- Victor Vykhrust (7-0) – Mike Marshall (6-1-1)
- Bruce Carrington (debut) – Caesar Cantu (3-1)