UEFA joked about the defeat of Slovakia from the Russian national team | News | News

The UEFA press service on Twitter joked about the defeat of the Slovak national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Russia (0: 1).

In the microblog, the press service published a photo of the surprised face of the Slovakian team defender Milan Skrinjar, who scored the only goal in the match – into his own net.

“When I owned the ball 70% of the time and lost dry,” reads the signature in Russian.

On Friday, October 8, the Russian team defeated the Slovak national team. The only own goal was scored by Shkrinjar.

The honorary president of the Russian Football Union Vyacheslav Koloskov, commenting on the result of the Russian national team, called the game “valid”, and the result – “unstable”.

An inveterate football fan, singer and actor Mikhail Boyarsky agreed with him. The artist said that only Slovaks showed the game on the field, and the Russian team was “toothless”, and it would not be possible to advance further with such a game.

In turn, State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev noted that during the meeting the Russian national team “looked sluggish”, and the impressions of the game were “not very good.”

The head coach of the Russian team, Valery Karpin, in response to a request to comment on the game of the national team, preferred to remain silent.

In qualifying group H, the Russian team is second with 16 points. On the first – with the same number of points, but the best additional indicators – the national team of Croatia. The Russian national team will play the next match of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round with the Slovenian team on October 11.